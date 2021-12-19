Tay Conti’s Management Issues Statement On Her Leaving Social Media
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2021
As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was something more after he announced that his relationship with long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio was over.
Conti’s management team issued the following statement:
“Hello friends, this is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days.
In the mean time we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week.
Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!”
