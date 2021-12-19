WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jake Hager vs. Jon Jones Grappling Match Could Still Happen
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 19, 2021
During the latest AEW Unrestricted pocast, Jake Hager spoke about the fight he wants with Jon Jones and how it still may happen.
“He reached out to Josh Rafferty again and wanted to do a wrestling and submission match in New Jersey on December 9th. As an Oklahoma country boy that’s wrestled since he was four years old, it hits me right in my wheelhouse. Yea, you’re the greatest of all time, but you’re not going to take me down.
I was very excited about it. It seemed like it was going to go down. He jumped the gun early on tweeting it out before we had any details. As far as I know, it’s still in the works, maybe January 9th now. We’ll see. But I think it’s very cool that he wanted to do that with me. I think it’s a testament to AEW, what AEW is doing, how current and how popular we are right now, and how on the rise we are, and it’s a testament to myself. Toot toot.”
Dec 19 - Pro Wrestling Tees has released a statement about their security breach that happened back in November. The company was notified of a data breach from malware back on November 1st and has investigated[...]
Dec 19 - Johnny Gargano was recently streaming on Twitch, where he spoke about his WWE NXT theme song Rebel Heart. “So Rebel Heart obviously holds a special place in my Rebel Heart. A lot of people do[...]
Dec 19 - Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March, where he will be competing in a death match against Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event. PWInsider is reporting that the[...]
Dec 19 - Rajah has reported the following bulletpoints for this upcoming Christmas edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. - Sami Zayn won the 12 Days Of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contend[...]
Dec 19
IMPACT Wrestling Throwback Throwdown II Results IMPACT Wrestling held their Throwback Throwdown II Event from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chad 2 Badd (Karl Anderson) def. Bill Ding (Trey Miguel). - Rh[...]
Dec 19 - Diamond Dallas Page describes what being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant to him, and why it was so cool that Triple H was the one to tell him the news in this sneak peek at Steve Austin's Bro[...]
Dec 19
Natalya Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Position WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood during which she commented on Charlotte Flair. Here is what she said about Flair's position in the company: &l[...]
Dec 19
Adam Page Discusses Dealing With Social Anxiety AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Page discussed his history with social anxiety which goes back to his high school days. Page be[...]
Dec 19
WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Surprising Returns Of 2021 WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series on Youtube. This episode features the most surprising returns of 2021. The list includes returns by Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso, Becky Lynch, Carlit[...]
Dec 19 - 10 years ago on WWE RAW, the fallout from the TLC 2011 pay-per-view took place, Zack Ryder was the United States Champion, Daniel Bryan was the World Heavyweight Champion and CM Punk was the WWE Champ[...]
Dec 19 - No More Words is a theme song/entrance song performed by the band Endeverafter and used by the wrestler Jeff Hardy from 2008-2009 and again resumed in 2021 prior to his WWE release. Did you[...]
Dec 19 - AEW star Tay Conti has deleted/deactivated her Twitter following a barrage of harassment over rumors that she is dating Sammy Guevara. Guevara announced on Saturday that he and fiance Pam Nizio have [...]
Dec 19
NJPW Strong Detonation 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong: Detonation from the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The results are as follows: Kevin Knight and The DKC def. Jordan Clearwater [...]
Dec 19 - WWE has released a lineup for tomorrow night's Monday Night RAW. The plans are... Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor AJ Styles and Omos vs. R[...]
Dec 19 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, which featured Johnny Jeter from the Spirit Squad, Tommy Dreamer recalled having to fire people when he worked with WWE. “The hardest part was whe[...]
Dec 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is officially the first pro wrestler to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. On his social media, Hart shared a photo of his award from the induction ceremo[...]
Dec 18 - WWE recently held their latest set of tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. One name who was there of note was Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C. Her attendance was confirme[...]
Dec 18 - Jeff Hardy today appeared at Dusty Boots Salon in Rockford, IL as part of his Meet and Greet and Acoustic tour. The recently released WWE Superstar was interacting with fans and appeared in good heal[...]
Dec 18 - Fightful Select has revealed a list of producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. - Shane Helms produced Matt Riddle vs. Otis. - Ty[...]
Dec 18 - Overnight viewership data for the December 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed by Spoiler TV. On this week's episode, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns retired and he fired s[...]
Dec 18 - A fan on Twitter asked Dax Harwood if he was afraid of Jay Briscoe following their surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle. Harwood responded. Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of[...]
Dec 18 - The Young Bucks are fueling the rumors that Jeff Hardy may be on his way to AEW to reunite with his brother Matt. The Bucks updated their Twitter cover photo to a picture of Hardy. pic.twitter.com[...]
Dec 18 - Former WCW star Crowbar was recently a guest on the House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his issues with a speech impediment he had back in the day. “I did very few promos in WCW. [...]