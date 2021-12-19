Owen Hart Screenplay In The Works, Georgia Smith Confirms

During an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show, Georgia Smith (the daughter of the British Bulldog) spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup in AEW.

“I think it’s really cool to see him honored and recognized which is what wrestling fans, and obviously our family, has been wanting for so long. I feel bad that after he died, he was erased. You know Owen, he did love what he did and it was a part of his life, all throughout his life. I’m glad he is being recognized. Obviously, with WWE, that was a no-go, and AEW is obviously the next best thing. Chris Jericho has got a good relationship with Martha and if merchandise and things can come out through AEW, then that’s great. “It’s just kind of unfortunate. Because all of Owen’s stuff he did and what he was known for was WWE, and obviously, they can’t do that. But they’re going to make it work. I feel like this is a positive thing overall for Owen and his immediate family, and for AEW. He’s celebrated and it’s unfortunate, as well. I don’t know how much of my Hart family will be involved with that. But it’s happening and kudos to all of them for making it work, and Owen Hart is back in wrestling in some capacity.”

On a potential Owen Hart screenplay.

“There is a British screenwriter, he was actually in a movie with Wade Barrett, like a UK film it came out like a year ago. But him and I have been connecting. He actually saw Owen live at that One Night Only in Birmingham and he’s just always been a massive fan, and he’s always writing projects and screenplays. He’s done bits in movies and series and stuff, and his name is Sam Benjamin. He was like, ‘I want to help you do this.’ I was trying to get WWE involved with it last year and their Studios just said, ‘We don’t really do biopics.’”

She also spoke about the possibility of doing a series instead of a movie.