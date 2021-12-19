IMPACT Wrestling Throwback Throwdown II Results
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 19, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling held their Throwback Throwdown II Event from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.
The results are as follows:
- Chad 2 Badd (Karl Anderson) def. Bill Ding (Trey Miguel).
- Rhythmic Warriors (Mikey Singer and Johnny Swinger) def. Sunday Morning Express (ACH and Chris Sabin).
- Frank The Butcher (Rhino) def. RIP Rayzor (Ace Austin).
- Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) def. Ladybird Johnston (Havok).
- Guiseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Matthews) def. Quincy Cosmos (Rohit Raju).
- “Hard” Harry Hall (Jake Something) def. Badlands Bart (Larry D) in a 4 Corners Bullrope Match.
- Ima Belle (Deonna Purrazzo) def. Rusty Iron (Gia Miller).
- Tim Burr (Josh Alexander) def. Eric “The Red” Wood (W.Morrissey).
- Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) def. Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans).
- Brian Bone Crunching (Brian Myers) and G.I. Brosky (Matt Cardona) def. Sergei The Siberian (Madman Fulton) and Stalingrad Strangler (Tony Gunn).
- Santa Claus (Willie Mack) def. International Commonwealth TV Champion Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) in a North Pole Street Fight Match to become the new International Commonwealth TV Champion.
