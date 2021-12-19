Adam Page Discusses Dealing With Social Anxiety

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Page discussed his history with social anxiety which goes back to his high school days.

Page believes that wrestling has helped him fight the issue:

“I’m not a conversationalist, I don’t know. Anxious maybe, and maybe like… This is a story I’ve never told. In — I don’t even know if middle school, maybe high school age — I had super, super bad social anxiety, like diagnosed, medication social anxiety,” Page stated. “But like, I can remember one time sitting at my desk, right, this was like, in the middle of taking a test or something and I could remember my whole body would like, turn flush red. I would start sweating, then I would become aware for, God knows what reason, like no one’s looking at me, this is happening to my body. So then, you know it gets like ten times worse, what’s going on? Like, my eyes start watering, like I’m just sitting at my desk.”

“I think wrestling helped me get out of that to an extent because, not that like, not that I had like low self-worth or anything like that. But, like, wrestling was always my passion and where I felt comfortable, and what I like doing. Once I was able to do that and see some success in it, being surrounded by like twenty people to two hundred people to two thousand people, twenty thousand, like, as that grew, I think you get more comfortable with that and yourself.”