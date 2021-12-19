WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Jeff Hardy Covering 'No More Words' Theme Song (Faster Version)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2021
No More Words is a theme song/entrance song performed by the band Endeverafter and used by the wrestler Jeff Hardy from 2008-2009 and again resumed in 2021 prior to his WWE release.
Did you know Jeff actually covered his own version of the song which you can listen to below, it's a much faster pace than his WWE theme.
Do you like this version or the original more?
