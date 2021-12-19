NJPW Strong Detonation 2021 Results

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dec 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong: Detonation from the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The results are as follows: Kevin Knight and The DKC def. Jordan Clearwater [...]
Dec 19 - WWE has released a lineup for tomorrow night's Monday Night RAW. The plans are... Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor AJ Styles and Omos vs. R[...]
Dec 19 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, which featured Johnny Jeter from the Spirit Squad, Tommy Dreamer recalled having to fire people when he worked with WWE. “The hardest part was whe[...]
Dec 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is officially the first pro wrestler to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. On his social media, Hart shared a photo of his award from the induction ceremo[...]
Dec 18 - WWE recently held their latest set of tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. One name who was there of note was Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C. Her attendance was confirme[...]
Dec 18 - Jeff Hardy today appeared at Dusty Boots Salon in Rockford, IL as part of his Meet and Greet and Acoustic tour. The recently released WWE Superstar was interacting with fans and appeared in good heal[...]
Dec 18 - Fightful Select has revealed a list of producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. - Shane Helms produced Matt Riddle vs. Otis. - Ty[...]
Dec 18 - Overnight viewership data for the December 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed by Spoiler TV. On this week's episode, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns retired and he fired s[...]
Dec 18 - A fan on Twitter asked Dax Harwood if he was afraid of Jay Briscoe following their surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle. Harwood responded. Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of[...]
Dec 18 - The Young Bucks are fueling the rumors that Jeff Hardy may be on his way to AEW to reunite with his brother Matt. The Bucks updated their Twitter cover photo to a picture of Hardy. pic.twitter.com[...]
Dec 18 - Former WCW star Crowbar was recently a guest on the House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his issues with a speech impediment he had back in the day. “I did very few promos in WCW. [...]
Dec 18 - Following the extremely controversial incident in which he attacked referee Lando Deltoro at the World Class Revolution’s Christmas Star Wars event last Saturday, Hannibal has released a video s[...]
Dec 18 - Former WWE star Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango, was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet where he recalled meeting The Rock. "He came up to me at TV and goes, 'Hey, what's your name[...]
Dec 18 - Sammy Guevara has announced on his social media that he and his partner of eight years Pam Nizio have ended their relationship. Guevara proposed to Nizio prior to an edition of AEW Dynamite in Housto[...]
Dec 18 - During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette had high praise for Hook who recently made his AEW debut, hoping the young star can ride it to the moon. Here is what Cor[...]
Dec 18 - GCW held their Blood on the Hills event last night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful: - Ninja Mack beat Arez and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwh[...]
Dec 18 - NJPW revealed during a recent press release that the first and second night of their Wrestle Kingdom 16 PPV Event from the Tokyo Dome will air live on FITE TV. Check out the press release below: Wre[...]
Dec 18 - NJPW recently announced the full cards for their upcoming Road To Tokyo Dome Events, which will be taking place from Tuesday, December 21 to Friday, December 24 at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo[...]
Dec 18 - NXT UK superstar and current champion Ilja Dragunov posted a new photo on his social media revealing that he recently got married. His tweet read, "17.12.2021. Finally. Completely fulfilled." [...]
Dec 18 - Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown: Check out the spoilers below: - 12 Days of Christmas G[...]
Dec 18 - Ring Of Honor is now officially on hiatus until April 2022. All talent was recently released from their contracts and the company held their final event Final Battle last weekend, this has naturally [...]
Dec 18 - On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. There were reportedly a number of changes made to the production of both shows with Fightful[...]
Dec 18 - Jessie McKay of The IInspiration spoke with Fightful at WrestleCade Revenge and spoke about being outside of WWE. “This is all brand new to us, being outside of WWE. We’ve been with the[...]
Dec 18 - ROH regular Beer City Bruiser was recently interviewed by Turnbuckle Tavern, where he revealed that he's been in talks with NWA. "Brian Milonas and I have been talking to the NWA. We wrestled for t[...]
Dec 17 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Rampage! The fastest hour in pro wrestling is stacked tonight with a card that will actually feature more wrestlers than wer[...]