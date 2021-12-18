WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Increases This Week

Overnight viewership data for the December 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed by Spoiler TV.

On this week's episode, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns retired and he fired special counsel Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar also appeared to rescue his former advocate, attacking The Usos and Reigns.

Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.213 million viewers which was 2.240 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.186 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership grew on the final viewing audience for last week’s show, which was 2.142 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight number for last week was 2.172 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman with a Superman Punch: SmackDown, Dec. 17, 2021