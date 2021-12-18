Do you think we'll see The Briscoes this Wednesday?

Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come the Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money. https://t.co/DBdnHPcJQ9

A fan on Twitter asked Dax Harwood if he was afraid of Jay Briscoe following their surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle.

Dax Harwood Challenges The Briscoes To Show Up At AEW Dynamite On Wednesday

Jeff Hardy Coming To AEW? The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy Fuel Speculation w/ Online Antics

Crowbar Had A Speech Impediment In WCW, But Managed To Cure It

Hannibal Defends Himself Online Amidst Referee Stabbing Incident

Fandango Recalls Meeting The Rock

Sammy Guevara and Long-Time Girlfriend Pam End Relationship

'I F**king Love This Kid', Jim Cornette Has High Praise For Hook

GCW Blood On The Hills Results - 12/17/21

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 And 2 Set To Broadcast Live On FITE TV

NJPW Announces Cards For Their Road To Tokyo Dome Events

WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Gets Married

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve - 12/24/21

Joe Koff Comments On Rumors ROH Is Shutting Down

WWE Made A Number Of Changes To Friday's WWE SmackDown

Jessie McKay On Who She'd List As References On Her Resume

Beer City Bruiser In Talks With NWA and NJPW

AEW Rampage Results (December 17th 2021)

WWE SmackDown Results - 12/17/21

Jimmy Rave's Final Interview Tackles Subject Of His MRSA And Amputations

Roman Reigns Gets New "Needle Mover" T-Shirt Following Comments About CM Punk

On This Day [12/17]: The McMahons Cut The "We're Gonna Give You What You Want" Promo

Liv Morgan On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch

AEW Owen Hart Memorial Cup To Have Two Winners: One Man, One Woman

Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW

