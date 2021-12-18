WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Gets Married

NXT UK superstar and current champion Ilja Dragunov posted a new photo on his social media revealing that he recently got married.

Sammy Guevara and Long-Time Girlfriend Pam End Relationship

Sammy Guevara has announced on his social media that he and his partner of eight years Pam Nizio have ended their relationship. Guevara proposed to Nizio prior to an edition of AEW Dynamite in Housto[...] Dec 18 - Sammy Guevara has announced on his social media that he and his partner of eight years Pam Nizio have ended their relationship. Guevara proposed to Nizio prior to an edition of AEW Dynamite in Housto[...]

'I F**king Love This Kid', Jim Cornette Has High Praise For Hook

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette had high praise for Hook who recently made his AEW debut, hoping the young star can ride it to the moon. Here is what Cor[...] Dec 18 - During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette had high praise for Hook who recently made his AEW debut, hoping the young star can ride it to the moon. Here is what Cor[...]

GCW Blood On The Hills Results - 12/17/21

GCW held their Blood on the Hills event last night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful: - Ninja Mack beat Arez and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwh[...] Dec 18 - GCW held their Blood on the Hills event last night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful: - Ninja Mack beat Arez and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwh[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 And 2 Set To Broadcast Live On FITE TV

NJPW revealed during a recent press release that the first and second night of their Wrestle Kingdom 16 PPV Event from the Tokyo Dome will air live on FITE TV. Check out the press release below: Wre[...] Dec 18 - NJPW revealed during a recent press release that the first and second night of their Wrestle Kingdom 16 PPV Event from the Tokyo Dome will air live on FITE TV. Check out the press release below: Wre[...]

NJPW Announces Cards For Their Road To Tokyo Dome Events

NJPW recently announced the full cards for their upcoming Road To Tokyo Dome Events, which will be taking place from Tuesday, December 21 to Friday, December 24 at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo[...] Dec 18 - NJPW recently announced the full cards for their upcoming Road To Tokyo Dome Events, which will be taking place from Tuesday, December 21 to Friday, December 24 at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo[...]

WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Gets Married

NXT UK superstar and current champion Ilja Dragunov posted a new photo on his social media revealing that he recently got married. His tweet read, "17.12.2021. Finally. Completely fulfilled." [...] Dec 18 - NXT UK superstar and current champion Ilja Dragunov posted a new photo on his social media revealing that he recently got married. His tweet read, "17.12.2021. Finally. Completely fulfilled." [...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve - 12/24/21

Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown: Check out the spoilers below: - 12 Days of Christmas G[...] Dec 18 - Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown: Check out the spoilers below: - 12 Days of Christmas G[...]

Joe Koff Comments On Rumors ROH Is Shutting Down

Ring Of Honor is now officially on hiatus until April 2022. All talent was recently released from their contracts and the company held their final event Final Battle last weekend, this has naturally [...] Dec 18 - Ring Of Honor is now officially on hiatus until April 2022. All talent was recently released from their contracts and the company held their final event Final Battle last weekend, this has naturally [...]

WWE Made A Number Of Changes To Friday's WWE SmackDown

On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. There were reportedly a number of changes made to the production of both shows with Fightful[...] Dec 18 - On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. There were reportedly a number of changes made to the production of both shows with Fightful[...]

Jessie McKay On Who She'd List As References On Her Resume

Jessie McKay of The IInspiration spoke with Fightful at WrestleCade Revenge and spoke about being outside of WWE. “This is all brand new to us, being outside of WWE. We’ve been with the[...] Dec 18 - Jessie McKay of The IInspiration spoke with Fightful at WrestleCade Revenge and spoke about being outside of WWE. “This is all brand new to us, being outside of WWE. We’ve been with the[...]

Beer City Bruiser In Talks With NWA and NJPW

ROH regular Beer City Bruiser was recently interviewed by Turnbuckle Tavern, where he revealed that he's been in talks with NWA. "Brian Milonas and I have been talking to the NWA. We wrestled for t[...] Dec 18 - ROH regular Beer City Bruiser was recently interviewed by Turnbuckle Tavern, where he revealed that he's been in talks with NWA. "Brian Milonas and I have been talking to the NWA. We wrestled for t[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 17th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Rampage! The fastest hour in pro wrestling is stacked tonight with a card that will actually feature more wrestlers than wer[...] Dec 17 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Rampage! The fastest hour in pro wrestling is stacked tonight with a card that will actually feature more wrestlers than wer[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - 12/17/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (December 17, 2021): Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We o[...] Dec 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (December 17, 2021): Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We o[...]

Jimmy Rave's Final Interview Tackles Subject Of His MRSA And Amputations

The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks before his passing. During the appearance, he spoke ab[...] Dec 17 - The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks before his passing. During the appearance, he spoke ab[...]

Roman Reigns Gets New "Needle Mover" T-Shirt Following Comments About CM Punk

WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they w[...] Dec 17 - WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they w[...]

On This Day [12/17]: The McMahons Cut The "We're Gonna Give You What You Want" Promo

On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward. You can watch the clip bel[...] Dec 17 - On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward. You can watch the clip bel[...]

Liv Morgan On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch

During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch. “Not until that day [did[...] Dec 17 - During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch. “Not until that day [did[...]

AEW Owen Hart Memorial Cup To Have Two Winners: One Man, One Woman

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: one for men, and one for women. 🚨 BREAKING N[...] Dec 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: one for men, and one for women. 🚨 BREAKING N[...]

Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW

Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer[...] Dec 17 - Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer[...]

Update On Sami Zayn’s Future With WWE

Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known if he has re-signed, although there is some specul[...] Dec 17 - Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known if he has re-signed, although there is some specul[...]

Vincent Talks Emotions And General Feeling During ROH Final Battle

During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it just felt like just a Ring of Honor day, but as it[...] Dec 17 - During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it just felt like just a Ring of Honor day, but as it[...]

R-Truth: "The Hardcore Championship Ain't Got **** On The 24/7 Championship."

During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don&rsqu[...] Dec 17 - During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don&rsqu[...]

Bron Breakker Wants Brock Lesnar In The Ring

Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently interviewed on WWE El Brunch, where he spoke about his rec[...] Dec 17 - Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently interviewed on WWE El Brunch, where he spoke about his rec[...]

Knockouts Championship Match Set For IMPACT Hard to Kill

The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on Thursday's episode of IMPACT that Deonna Purrazzo[...] Dec 17 - The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on Thursday's episode of IMPACT that Deonna Purrazzo[...]