WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve - 12/24/21
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2021
Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown:
Check out the spoilers below:
- 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match – Nakamura and Boogs hit the ring first.
- Angel Garza defeated Mansoor.
- Garza defeated Erik.
- Shanky defeated Garza.
- Ivar defeated Shanky.
- Sheamus defeated Ivar.
- Sheamus defeated Drew Gulak.
- Cesaro was out next to face Sheamus. Cesaro only managed 4 rotations on the swing. Ridge Holland served as a distraction and Sheamus eliminated him.
- Thanks to Cesaro attacking Holland, Ricochet was able to defeat Sheamus.
- Sheamus attacked Ricochet allowing Humberto to get an edge, but Ricochet eliminated him.
- Ricochet got a roll-up pin to eliminate Jinder Mahal.
- Sami Zayn came out last and he hit the Helluva Kick to knock out Ricochet. He got the pinfall and by virtue of winning the 12-man gauntlet, he will face Nakamura for the IC Title at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event.
- Charlotte Flair retained the SmackDown Women’s Title after she reversed an inside cradle pin attempt by Toni Storm into one of her own.
- For the main event, the ringside area was all decorated for the 6-man tag “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” match that featured Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Riddick Moss and The Usos. Corbin used a candy cane kendostick to attack McIntyre. Meanwhile, the Usos destroyed the stage setup by beating up Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on it. Kofi poured a pitcher of egg nog over the head of Corbin. McIntyre also poured a pitcher over both Corbin & Moss. Drew then hit the Claymore Kick on Moss in the ring to win the match. Following the match, Drew, Kofi, & Woods threw out gifts to the fans in attendance as the show went off the air.