WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve - 12/24/21

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown:

Check out the spoilers below:

- 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match – Nakamura and Boogs hit the ring first.

- Angel Garza defeated Mansoor.

- Garza defeated Erik.

- Shanky defeated Garza.

- Ivar defeated Shanky.

- Sheamus defeated Ivar.

- Sheamus defeated Drew Gulak.

- Cesaro was out next to face Sheamus. Cesaro only managed 4 rotations on the swing. Ridge Holland served as a distraction and Sheamus eliminated him.

- Thanks to Cesaro attacking Holland, Ricochet was able to defeat Sheamus.

- Sheamus attacked Ricochet allowing Humberto to get an edge, but Ricochet eliminated him.

- Ricochet got a roll-up pin to eliminate Jinder Mahal.

- Sami Zayn came out last and he hit the Helluva Kick to knock out Ricochet. He got the pinfall and by virtue of winning the 12-man gauntlet, he will face Nakamura for the IC Title at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event.

- Charlotte Flair retained the SmackDown Women’s Title after she reversed an inside cradle pin attempt by Toni Storm into one of her own.

- For the main event, the ringside area was all decorated for the 6-man tag “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” match that featured Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Riddick Moss and The Usos. Corbin used a candy cane kendostick to attack McIntyre. Meanwhile, the Usos destroyed the stage setup by beating up Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on it. Kofi poured a pitcher of egg nog over the head of Corbin. McIntyre also poured a pitcher over both Corbin & Moss. Drew then hit the Claymore Kick on Moss in the ring to win the match. Following the match, Drew, Kofi, & Woods threw out gifts to the fans in attendance as the show went off the air.