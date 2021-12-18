WWE Made A Number Of Changes To Friday's WWE SmackDown

On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois.

There were reportedly a number of changes made to the production of both shows with Fightful Select reporting that Roman Reigns was due to open the show with an in-ring promo, but this was changed to the main event segment.

Additionally, the main event was meant to be The Usos vs. The New Day, but that was switched for the Reigns segment.

A Brock Lesnar sit-down interview was planned but was nixed. The Shotzi Blackheart and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm match took place on this show instead of next week’s Christmas show. The Storm vs. Flair “Championship Contender’s” match was supposed to take place this week but was pushed to next.