WWE Made A Number Of Changes To Friday's WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2021
On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois.
There were reportedly a number of changes made to the production of both shows with
Fightful Select reporting that Roman Reigns was due to open the show with an in-ring promo, but this was changed to the main event segment.
Additionally, the main event was meant to be The Usos vs. The New Day, but that was switched for the Reigns segment.
A Brock Lesnar sit-down interview was planned but was nixed. The Shotzi Blackheart and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm match took place on this show instead of next week’s Christmas show. The Storm vs. Flair “Championship Contender’s” match was supposed to take place this week but was pushed to next.
https://wrestlr.me/72823/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 18
Dec 18 - Sammy Guevara has announced on his social media that he and his partner of eight years Pam Nizio have ended their relationship. Guevara proposed to N[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette had high praise for Hook who recently made his AEW debut, hoping the young[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - GCW held their Blood on the Hills event last night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful: - Ni[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - NJPW revealed during a recent press release that the first and second night of their Wrestle Kingdom 16 PPV Event from the Tokyo Dome will air live on[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - NJPW recently announced the full cards for their upcoming Road To Tokyo Dome Events, which will be taking place from Tuesday, December 21 to Friday, D[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - NXT UK superstar and current champion Ilja Dragunov posted a new photo on his social media revealing that he recently got married. His tweet re[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped the following matches for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown: Check[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - Ring Of Honor is now officially on hiatus until April 2022. All talent was recently released from their contracts and the company held their final ev[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - On Friday, WWE aired a live episode and taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. There were reportedly a number of changes [...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - Jessie McKay of The IInspiration spoke with Fightful at WrestleCade Revenge and spoke about being outside of WWE. “This is all brand new to u[...]
Dec 18
Dec 18 - ROH regular Beer City Bruiser was recently interviewed by Turnbuckle Tavern, where he revealed that he's been in talks with NWA. "Brian Milonas and[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Rampage! The fastest hour in pro wrestling is stacked tonight with a card [...]
Dec 17 WWE SmackDown Results - 12/17/21 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (December 17, 2021): Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]
Dec 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (December 17, 2021): Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks befor[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statement[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans [...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW w[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: [...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the [...]
Dec 17 Update On Sami Zayn’s Future With WWE Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known [...]
Dec 17 - Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known [...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it [...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The [...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently intervie[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on[...]
Dec 17
Dec 17 - WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Ja[...]