Roman Reigns Gets New "Needle Mover" T-Shirt Following Comments About CM Punk

Tonight's SmackDown is in Chicago, the home of CM Punk.

Reigns new shirt references the "needle mover" line in it's graphic.

“Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or over as John Cena, he wasn’t as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It was what it was. From a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and wanting more but like I said before, you gotta take it. I’m a full-time performer but I’ve done everything that needs to be done to stay in this position, to be in this position, to continue to make the opportunity for myself, to be in the main event at SummerSlam against John Cena…”

WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Jimmy Rave's Final Interview Tackles Subject Of His MRSA And Amputations

The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks befor[...] Dec 17 - The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks befor[...]

On This Day [12/17]: The McMahons Cut The "We're Gonna Give You What You Want" Promo

On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans [...] Dec 17 - On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans [...]

Liv Morgan On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch

During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW w[...] Dec 17 - During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW w[...]

AEW Owen Hart Memorial Cup To Have Two Winners: One Man, One Woman

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: [...] Dec 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: [...]

Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW

Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the [...] Dec 17 - Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the [...]

Update On Sami Zayn’s Future With WWE

Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known [...] Dec 17 - Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known [...]

Vincent Talks Emotions And General Feeling During ROH Final Battle

During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it [...] Dec 17 - During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it [...]

R-Truth: "The Hardcore Championship Ain't Got **** On The 24/7 Championship."

During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The [...] Dec 17 - During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The [...]

Bron Breakker Wants Brock Lesnar In The Ring

Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently intervie[...] Dec 17 - Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently intervie[...]

Knockouts Championship Match Set For IMPACT Hard to Kill

The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on[...] Dec 17 - The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on[...]

WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For New Ring Names

WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Ja[...] Dec 17 - WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Ja[...]

Buff Bagwell Says He Was Humiliated By WWE

During a recent interview with the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?” podcast, former WCW and WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell discussed his issues [...] Dec 17 - During a recent interview with the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?” podcast, former WCW and WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell discussed his issues [...]

Gail Kim Wants WWE To Bring Back A Women's Magazine

Gail Kim recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast and mentioned that she would like to see the WWE Divas magaz[...] Dec 17 - Gail Kim recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast and mentioned that she would like to see the WWE Divas magaz[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Won’t Revel His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Danielso[...] Dec 17 - Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Danielso[...]

Two AEW Contracts Expiring Very Soon

Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Whe[...] Dec 17 - Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Whe[...]

Independent Wrestler Facade Suffering From Torn MCL & PCL

Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving.&nbs[...] Dec 16 - Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving.&nbs[...]

Viewership Up For 2021 AEW 'Winter Is Coming' Episode OF Dynamite, Key Demo Down

The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of Wrestle[...] Dec 16 - The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of Wrestle[...]

Baron Black Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022. Black joins Jonathan Gresham, Jor[...] Dec 16 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022. Black joins Jonathan Gresham, Jor[...]

Adam Cole Promises Surprise On Next Week's AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly Responds

Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have s[...] Dec 16 - Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have s[...]

MJF Mocks Ryback On AEW Dynamite, Ryback Responds On Twitter

MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an [...] Dec 16 - MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an [...]

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it[...] Dec 16 - Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it[...]

Shawn Merriman Goes In Depth On WWE Run

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I reti[...] Dec 16 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I reti[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother To Sue Fuji TV For Daughter's Passing

Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which[...] Dec 16 - Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which[...]