On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward.

» More News From This Feed

Jimmy Rave's Final Interview Tackles Subject Of His MRSA And Amputations

The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks before his passing. During the appearance, he spoke ab[...] Dec 17 - The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks before his passing. During the appearance, he spoke ab[...]

Roman Reigns Gets New "Needle Mover" T-Shirt Following Comments About CM Punk

WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they w[...] Dec 17 - WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they w[...]

On This Day [12/17]: The McMahons Cut The "We're Gonna Give You What You Want" Promo

On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward. You can watch the clip bel[...] Dec 17 - On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward. You can watch the clip bel[...]

Liv Morgan On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch

During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch. “Not until that day [did[...] Dec 17 - During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch. “Not until that day [did[...]

AEW Owen Hart Memorial Cup To Have Two Winners: One Man, One Woman

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: one for men, and one for women. 🚨 BREAKING N[...] Dec 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: one for men, and one for women. 🚨 BREAKING N[...]

Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW

Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer[...] Dec 17 - Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer[...]

Update On Sami Zayn’s Future With WWE

Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known if he has re-signed, although there is some specul[...] Dec 17 - Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known if he has re-signed, although there is some specul[...]

Vincent Talks Emotions And General Feeling During ROH Final Battle

During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it just felt like just a Ring of Honor day, but as it[...] Dec 17 - During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it just felt like just a Ring of Honor day, but as it[...]

R-Truth: "The Hardcore Championship Ain't Got **** On The 24/7 Championship."

During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don&rsqu[...] Dec 17 - During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don&rsqu[...]

Bron Breakker Wants Brock Lesnar In The Ring

Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently interviewed on WWE El Brunch, where he spoke about his rec[...] Dec 17 - Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently interviewed on WWE El Brunch, where he spoke about his rec[...]

Knockouts Championship Match Set For IMPACT Hard to Kill

The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on Thursday's episode of IMPACT that Deonna Purrazzo[...] Dec 17 - The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on Thursday's episode of IMPACT that Deonna Purrazzo[...]

WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For New Ring Names

WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Jackson (Unknown)- Javier Bernal (Randy Beidelschies[...] Dec 17 - WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Jackson (Unknown)- Javier Bernal (Randy Beidelschies[...]

Buff Bagwell Says He Was Humiliated By WWE

During a recent interview with the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?” podcast, former WCW and WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell discussed his issues with WWE and the fact that they turned him down wh[...] Dec 17 - During a recent interview with the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?” podcast, former WCW and WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell discussed his issues with WWE and the fact that they turned him down wh[...]

Gail Kim Wants WWE To Bring Back A Women's Magazine

Gail Kim recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast and mentioned that she would like to see the WWE Divas magazine make a return. The magazine was published by [...] Dec 17 - Gail Kim recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast and mentioned that she would like to see the WWE Divas magazine make a return. The magazine was published by [...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Won’t Revel His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Danielson feels such a list is not possible: “T[...] Dec 17 - Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Danielson feels such a list is not possible: “T[...]

Two AEW Contracts Expiring Very Soon

Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were recently interviewed on Barstool Rassli[...] Dec 17 - Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were recently interviewed on Barstool Rassli[...]

Independent Wrestler Facade Suffering From Torn MCL & PCL

Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving. Here is what he tweeted: “Had a follo[...] Dec 16 - Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving. Here is what he tweeted: “Had a follo[...]

Viewership Up For 2021 AEW 'Winter Is Coming' Episode OF Dynamite, Key Demo Down

The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show pulled in 948,000 viewers, up fr[...] Dec 16 - The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show pulled in 948,000 viewers, up fr[...]

Baron Black Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022. Black joins Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay L[...] Dec 16 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022. Black joins Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay L[...]

Adam Cole Promises Surprise On Next Week's AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly Responds

Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly[...] Dec 16 - Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly[...]

MJF Mocks Ryback On AEW Dynamite, Ryback Responds On Twitter

MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming mat[...] Dec 16 - MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming mat[...]

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m[...] Dec 16 - Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m[...]

Shawn Merriman Goes In Depth On WWE Run

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I retired, probably 2011, we were talking about it and g[...] Dec 16 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I retired, probably 2011, we were talking about it and g[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother To Sue Fuji TV For Daughter's Passing

Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House. Hana was[...] Dec 16 - Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House. Hana was[...]