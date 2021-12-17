On This Day [12/17]: The McMahons Cut The "We're Gonna Give You What You Want" Promo

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dec 17 - The final interview with Jimmy Rave has been officially released, as he recorded an interview with Chris Jericho for Talk is Jericho a few weeks before his passing. During the appearance, he spoke ab[...]
Dec 17 - WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt based on the comment Roman Reigns made about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they w[...]
Dec 17 - On this day back in 2018, WWE had a segment where Triple H and the McMahon family came to the ring and addressed the fans, stating they had new plans for WWE going forward. You can watch the clip bel[...]
Dec 17 - During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch. “Not until that day [did[...]
Dec 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament and revealed there will be two: one for men, and one for women. 🚨 BREAKING N[...]
Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer[...]
Update On Sami Zayn’s Future With WWE Sami Zayn is the next big WWE Superstar with a decision to make about his future. Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire in 2022 it is not fully known if he has re-signed, although there is some specul[...]
Dec 17 - During an interview with the Shining Wizard Podcast, Vincent spoke about ROH Final Battle. "It was crazy. At first, when I got to the building, it just felt like just a Ring of Honor day, but as it[...]
Dec 17 - During an interview with The Ryan Show, R-Truth spoke about the WWF Hardcore Championship and compared it to the WWE 24/7 Championship. “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don&rsqu[...]
Bron Breakker Wants Brock Lesnar In The Ring Bron Breakker is one of NXT 2.0's hottest prospects and he has his sights set high on major completion for the future. Breakker was recently interviewed on WWE El Brunch, where he spoke about his rec[...]
Dec 17 - The Knockouts Championship will be a Texas Death Match at IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which takes place on January 8, 2021. It was announced on Thursday's episode of IMPACT that Deonna Purrazzo[...]
WWE Files A Number Of Trademarks For New Ring Names WWE recently filed a set of new trademarks for the following ring names: - Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)- Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)- Jakara Jackson (Unknown)- Javier Bernal (Randy Beidelschies[...]
Buff Bagwell Says He Was Humiliated By WWE During a recent interview with the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?” podcast, former WCW and WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell discussed his issues with WWE and the fact that they turned him down wh[...]
Dec 17 - Gail Kim recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast and mentioned that she would like to see the WWE Divas magazine make a return. The magazine was published by [...]
Dec 17 - Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Danielson feels such a list is not possible: “T[...]
Two AEW Contracts Expiring Very Soon Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were recently interviewed on Barstool Rassli[...]
Dec 16 - The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show pulled in 948,000 viewers, up fr[...]
Baron Black Is Coming To TERMINUS TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022. Black joins Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay L[...]
Dec 16 - Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly[...]
Dec 16 - MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming mat[...]
Kevin Owens Explains Why He Re-Signed With WWE Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m[...]
Shawn Merriman Goes In Depth On WWE Run During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I retired, probably 2011, we were talking about it and g[...]
Dec 16 - Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House. Hana was[...]