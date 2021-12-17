Liv Morgan On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 17, 2021
During an appearance on Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan opened up about learning that she would be main eventing WWE Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch.
“Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special.”
WWE has confirmed a rematch between Morgan and Lynch, which is set to take place at WWE Day 1 on January 1st.
