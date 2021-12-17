Latest On Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt To AEW

Speculation about former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joining AEW has been rife since he was released from WWE over the summer.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Rotunda is not looking to step back in the ring right away and he’s busy working on a movie.

Meltzer noted that Rotunda will likely not be under any financial pressure to sign with another pro wrestling promotion because he was one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars during his time with the company. In addition, Meltzer mentioned that he was far apart on money during recent talks with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Rotunda has mentioned on Twitter that he plans to speak out to give his side of the story as to why he was released from WWE.