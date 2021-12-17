WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Won’t Revel His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2021
Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by The Dallas Morning News and revealed why he won’t list his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.
Danielson feels such a list is not possible:
“That’s impossible. The problem with any of this is wresting is so subjective. And, from my own experience, if you were to say who do I want to watch the most today? I would say [any wrestler], and you would be like, ‘Who?’ [laughs] And that would change tomorrow depending on my mood or whatever it is. … So, I’m going to decline that answer, for posterity.”
Who would be on your Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling?
