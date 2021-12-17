Two AEW Contracts Expiring Very Soon

Time in AEW for two stars could be up unless they sign a new deal with the company.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were recently interviewed on Barstool Rasslin' podcast and during which they touched on plans for 2022. They discussed their desire to win back the AEW World Tag Team Titles and also revealed their current AEW contracts are expiring soon.

"Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish."

FTR debuted with AEW in May 2020, so the assumption is their two-year deal will end in about 6 months' time.

FTR is set to team with MJF to take on Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk on next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT.