Baron Black Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black is on his way to their inaugural event on January 16th, 2022.

Independent Wrestler Facade Suffering From Torn MCL & PCL

Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving. Here is what he tweeted: “Had a follo[...] Dec 16 - Independent wrestler Facade took to Twitter today to reveal he has tore his MCL and PCL during an Ohio Valley Wrestling TV taping on Thanksgiving. Here is what he tweeted: “Had a follo[...]

Viewership Up For 2021 AEW 'Winter Is Coming' Episode OF Dynamite, Key Demo Down

The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show pulled in 948,000 viewers, up fr[...] Dec 16 - The viewership numbers are in for the December 15 episode of AEW’s 'Winter Is Coming' themed episode of Dynamite via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show pulled in 948,000 viewers, up fr[...]

Adam Cole Promises Surprise On Next Week's AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly Responds

Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly[...] Dec 16 - Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly[...]

MJF Mocks Ryback On AEW Dynamite, Ryback Responds On Twitter

MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming mat[...] Dec 16 - MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming mat[...]

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m[...] Dec 16 - Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m[...]

Shawn Merriman Goes In Depth On WWE Run

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I retired, probably 2011, we were talking about it and g[...] Dec 16 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I retired, probably 2011, we were talking about it and g[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother To Sue Fuji TV For Daughter's Passing

Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House. Hana was[...] Dec 16 - Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House. Hana was[...]

"I've Never Heard Anyone Get Hit That Hard In My Life" - Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Natalya Slapping Harry Smith

During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled a story involving Natalya and Harry Smith during a promo class with WWE. “We’re in promo class. The rule[...] Dec 16 - During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled a story involving Natalya and Harry Smith during a promo class with WWE. “We’re in promo class. The rule[...]

Backstage Reactions From AEW and WWE on Kevin Owens Re-Signing With WWE

Several backstage reactions are being reported by Fightful Select about the re-signing of Kevin Owens with WWE. The news was said to be received positively from those who were asked. It's stated that[...] Dec 16 - Several backstage reactions are being reported by Fightful Select about the re-signing of Kevin Owens with WWE. The news was said to be received positively from those who were asked. It's stated that[...]

Two Matches and One Segment Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

The AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will air December 22nd, already has three things announced for the show. The lineup thus far is as follows: * CM Punk & Sting & Da[...] Dec 16 - The AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will air December 22nd, already has three things announced for the show. The lineup thus far is as follows: * CM Punk & Sting & Da[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Reinventing Her Character

Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about losing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. “I think that I had eighteen months of that role and I was gone from TV f[...] Dec 16 - Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about losing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. “I think that I had eighteen months of that role and I was gone from TV f[...]

Georgia Smith Filmed Content For WWE About Her Father The British Bulldog

Georgia Smith, the daughter of the British Bulldog, was recently interviewed by The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she spoke about filming content for WWE Icons. “They filmed at the Hall Of Fam[...] Dec 16 - Georgia Smith, the daughter of the British Bulldog, was recently interviewed by The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she spoke about filming content for WWE Icons. “They filmed at the Hall Of Fam[...]

MJF and Dax Harwood Eject AEW Fan After Invading Backstage Area Pretending To Be An Extra

It is being reported by Fighful Select that a fan went into the AEW locker room last week and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat, before being informed of the fact. The fan apologized and explained that [...] Dec 16 - It is being reported by Fighful Select that a fan went into the AEW locker room last week and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat, before being informed of the fact. The fan apologized and explained that [...]

Brody King Has Reportedly Signed With AEW

During Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite special, A promo aired with Malakai Black during which the House of Black was referenced and there was a tease for a new member, which appeared to be[...] Dec 16 - During Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite special, A promo aired with Malakai Black during which the House of Black was referenced and there was a tease for a new member, which appeared to be[...]

SPOILERS For Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for this week’s episode of Rampage which will air on TNT. - Trent, Chu[...] Dec 16 - Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for this week’s episode of Rampage which will air on TNT. - Trent, Chu[...]

NJPW Announces Card For Both Nights Of Wrestle Kingdom 16

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their match cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which is taking place on January 4 and January 5, 2022 at the Tokyo Dome. Check out the cards: Wrestle Kingdom 1[...] Dec 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their match cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which is taking place on January 4 and January 5, 2022 at the Tokyo Dome. Check out the cards: Wrestle Kingdom 1[...]

WWE Is Paying Kevin Owens Big Bucks To Stay

As reported on Wednesday, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The company was keen to retain Owens and stop him from jumping ship to AEW. AEW would have reportedly been interested in Owens when his o[...] Dec 16 - As reported on Wednesday, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The company was keen to retain Owens and stop him from jumping ship to AEW. AEW would have reportedly been interested in Owens when his o[...]

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (December 15th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite day, and not only that, it's time for Winter Is Coming! Last year, this event saw the AEW World Championship change hands, the forbidden doo[...] Dec 15 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite day, and not only that, it's time for Winter Is Coming! Last year, this event saw the AEW World Championship change hands, the forbidden doo[...]

Hangman Adam Page Retains AEW World Championship Via Time Limit Draw At Winter Is Coming

Hangman Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion, but only just. Bryan Danielson gave him the fight of his life as the two men wrestled to an epic 60 minute time limit draw to open the show on AEW Dy[...] Dec 15 - Hangman Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion, but only just. Bryan Danielson gave him the fight of his life as the two men wrestled to an epic 60 minute time limit draw to open the show on AEW Dy[...]

Johnny Gargano Wants You To Chant For Him At Wrestling Shows

During Johnny Gargano's post-WWE Twitch return yesterday, the former WWE NXT star told fans how they can sway where he goes next. “The ‘Johnny Wresting’ chants — they mean t[...] Dec 15 - During Johnny Gargano's post-WWE Twitch return yesterday, the former WWE NXT star told fans how they can sway where he goes next. “The ‘Johnny Wresting’ chants — they mean t[...]

Hook's New T-Shirt Becomes #1 ShopAEW Seller, Dethrones CM Punk's 16 Week Streak

AEW newcomer Hook has dethroned CM Punk as Shop AEW's top merch seller for the week. This comes from Pro Wrestling Tees themselves, who posted about it on Twitter. @ShopAEW Top Sellers of the week[...] Dec 15 - AEW newcomer Hook has dethroned CM Punk as Shop AEW's top merch seller for the week. This comes from Pro Wrestling Tees themselves, who posted about it on Twitter. @ShopAEW Top Sellers of the week[...]

Roman Reigns Has Surpassed One Of Bret Hart’s Major WWE Milestones

Roman Reigns is the man in WWE right now and his impressive run as WWE Universal Champion is smashing many long-held records. One such record and milestone reached is Reigns' combined title rei[...] Dec 15 - Roman Reigns is the man in WWE right now and his impressive run as WWE Universal Champion is smashing many long-held records. One such record and milestone reached is Reigns' combined title rei[...]

Windham & Six Other Stars Announced For WrestleCon 2022

WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention. They are as follows. * Windham* Swoggle* Brutus Beefcake* Maria Kanellis-Bennett* Velvet Sky* Matt Cardona* Bria[...] Dec 15 - WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention. They are as follows. * Windham* Swoggle* Brutus Beefcake* Maria Kanellis-Bennett* Velvet Sky* Matt Cardona* Bria[...]