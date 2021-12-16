Adam Cole Promises Surprise On Next Week's AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly Responds

Well, O'Reilly is having fun with the speculation too, as he tweeted out the following:

#TheElite are not done with CHAOS... @AdamColePro , @youngbucks & @theBobbyFish want an 8-man tag on #AEWRampage ! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0sTaEAoHCN

Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly.

Adam Cole has made a promise to the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week.

