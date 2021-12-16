Owens will face Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion Big E at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in a Fatal Four Way.

“I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m still going to be there for several years. The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled in, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest, that’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made. ”

Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE.

» More News From This Feed

MJF Mocks Ryback On AEW Dynamite, Ryback Responds On Twitter

MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an [...] Dec 16 - MJF cut a promo on last night's AEW Dynamite in which he compared CM Punk to former WWE star Ryback. “I didn’t realize, that having an [...]

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it[...] Dec 16 - Kevin Owens sat down with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, where he explained why he decided to stay with WWE. “I’m just going to say that it[...]

Shawn Merriman Goes In Depth On WWE Run

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I reti[...] Dec 16 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shawne Merriman recalled his brief WWE tenure. "I started talking to Triple H before I reti[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother To Sue Fuji TV For Daughter's Passing

Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which[...] Dec 16 - Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which[...]

"I've Never Heard Anyone Get Hit That Hard In My Life" - Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Natalya Slapping Harry Smith

During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled a story involving Natalya and Harry Smith during a promo class with W[...] Dec 16 - During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled a story involving Natalya and Harry Smith during a promo class with W[...]

Backstage Reactions From AEW and WWE on Kevin Owens Re-Signing With WWE

Several backstage reactions are being reported by Fightful Select about the re-signing of Kevin Owens with WWE. The news was said to be received posi[...] Dec 16 - Several backstage reactions are being reported by Fightful Select about the re-signing of Kevin Owens with WWE. The news was said to be received posi[...]

Two Matches and One Segment Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

The AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will air December 22nd, already has three things announced for the show. The lineup thus fa[...] Dec 16 - The AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will air December 22nd, already has three things announced for the show. The lineup thus fa[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Reinventing Her Character

Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about losing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. “I think that I had eig[...] Dec 16 - Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about losing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. “I think that I had eig[...]

Georgia Smith Filmed Content For WWE About Her Father The British Bulldog

Georgia Smith, the daughter of the British Bulldog, was recently interviewed by The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she spoke about filming content for W[...] Dec 16 - Georgia Smith, the daughter of the British Bulldog, was recently interviewed by The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she spoke about filming content for W[...]

MJF and Dax Harwood Eject AEW Fan After Invading Backstage Area Pretending To Be An Extra

It is being reported by Fighful Select that a fan went into the AEW locker room last week and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat, before being informed o[...] Dec 16 - It is being reported by Fighful Select that a fan went into the AEW locker room last week and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat, before being informed o[...]

Brody King Has Reportedly Signed With AEW

During Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite special, A promo aired with Malakai Black during which the House of Black was referenced and there [...] Dec 16 - During Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite special, A promo aired with Malakai Black during which the House of Black was referenced and there [...]

SPOILERS For Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for this week’s episo[...] Dec 16 - Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for this week’s episo[...]

NJPW Announces Card For Both Nights Of Wrestle Kingdom 16

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their match cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which is taking place on January 4 and January 5, 2022 at the Tokyo Do[...] Dec 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their match cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which is taking place on January 4 and January 5, 2022 at the Tokyo Do[...]

WWE Is Paying Kevin Owens Big Bucks To Stay

As reported on Wednesday, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The company was keen to retain Owens and stop him from jumping ship to AEW. AEW would h[...] Dec 16 - As reported on Wednesday, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The company was keen to retain Owens and stop him from jumping ship to AEW. AEW would h[...]

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (December 15th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite day, and not only that, it's time for Winter Is Coming! Last year, this event saw the AEW [...] Dec 15 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite day, and not only that, it's time for Winter Is Coming! Last year, this event saw the AEW [...]

Hangman Adam Page Retains AEW World Championship Via Time Limit Draw At Winter Is Coming

Hangman Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion, but only just. Bryan Danielson gave him the fight of his life as the two men wrestled to an epic 60[...] Dec 15 - Hangman Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion, but only just. Bryan Danielson gave him the fight of his life as the two men wrestled to an epic 60[...]

Johnny Gargano Wants You To Chant For Him At Wrestling Shows

During Johnny Gargano's post-WWE Twitch return yesterday, the former WWE NXT star told fans how they can sway where he goes next. “The &lsquo[...] Dec 15 - During Johnny Gargano's post-WWE Twitch return yesterday, the former WWE NXT star told fans how they can sway where he goes next. “The &lsquo[...]

Hook's New T-Shirt Becomes #1 ShopAEW Seller, Dethrones CM Punk's 16 Week Streak

AEW newcomer Hook has dethroned CM Punk as Shop AEW's top merch seller for the week. This comes from Pro Wrestling Tees themselves, who posted about [...] Dec 15 - AEW newcomer Hook has dethroned CM Punk as Shop AEW's top merch seller for the week. This comes from Pro Wrestling Tees themselves, who posted about [...]

Roman Reigns Has Surpassed One Of Bret Hart’s Major WWE Milestones

Roman Reigns is the man in WWE right now and his impressive run as WWE Universal Champion is smashing many long-held records. One such record a[...] Dec 15 - Roman Reigns is the man in WWE right now and his impressive run as WWE Universal Champion is smashing many long-held records. One such record a[...]

Windham & Six Other Stars Announced For WrestleCon 2022

WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention. They are as follows. * Windham* Swoggle* Brutus Beefcake* Mari[...] Dec 15 - WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention. They are as follows. * Windham* Swoggle* Brutus Beefcake* Mari[...]

EC3 Posts "Control Your Narrative" Photo With Adam Scherr And Killer Kross

At ROH Final Battle last Saturday, Wesley Blake and Adam Scherr joined EC3's Control Your Narrative group, and Scherr attacked Eli Isom. EC3 has take[...] Dec 15 - At ROH Final Battle last Saturday, Wesley Blake and Adam Scherr joined EC3's Control Your Narrative group, and Scherr attacked Eli Isom. EC3 has take[...]

Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour

Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.c[...] Dec 15 - Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.c[...]

WWE Is Reportedly 'Very Interested' In Signing AEW Star MJF

MJF to WWE? ... It could happen. The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, a[...] Dec 15 - MJF to WWE? ... It could happen. The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, a[...]

Kevin Owens Is Staying With WWE, Signs New Contract

Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that tal[...] Dec 15 - Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that tal[...]