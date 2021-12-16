Hana Kimura's Mother To Sue Fuji TV For Daughter's Passing

Japan Times is reporting that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, has announced in a press conference today that she will be suing Fuji TV, which aired the reality series Terrace House.

Hana was a cast member on the program and it’s believed events from that program led to the fanbase attacking her, which led to her suicide.

Kimura said she wanted Fuji and the production company to “sincerely” investigate her daughter’s death.

She noted that in the weeks leading up to her death, Hana said the show’s producers “don’t treat the cast like human beings.” Hana took her own life in May 2020 after being spammed with hateful messages on social media.

The show, which Hana was on during 2019-20, has been canceled.

It also aired on Netflix with English subtitles.

Kyoko filed a motion with the Tokyo District Court to preserve evidence, which would include unreleased footage of the show. The court then ordered the production company to provide unedited tapes, scripts and more. The lawyer noted that this was an unusual order and the company is planning to fight it.

Kyoko is also looking to identify and get damages from those who sent the hateful comments to her daughter. So far two men have been indicted and fined. So far, the Tokyo District Court has awarded her $11,300 in damages in May from a man who posted some of the messages. She also filed a complaint in July 2020 with the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization. She claimed the show violated Hana’s personal and human rights. The organization ruled in March that the show was “ethically problematic.”