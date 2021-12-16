Backstage Reactions From AEW and WWE on Kevin Owens Re-Signing With WWE

Several backstage reactions are being reported by Fightful Select about the re-signing of Kevin Owens with WWE.

The news was said to be received positively from those who were asked. It's stated that Owens well respected backstage and well liked within the locker room.

One wrestler even referred to Owens as a “good moral compass,” stating he cares about the safety and well-being of others. Another said Owens is deserving of a huge deal for “any number of reasons.”

WWE sources said they were pretty sure as of three weeks ago that Owens was going to re-sign.

They've also reported that AEW is internally happy for Owens, and still believe that he may make his way to the promotion at some point down the road.