Georgia Smith Filmed Content For WWE About Her Father The British Bulldog

Georgia Smith, the daughter of the British Bulldog, was recently interviewed by The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she spoke about filming content for WWE Icons.

“They filmed at the Hall Of Fame that for Icons. They filmed Harry and I at the arena and us there getting set up and the whole beginning to the aftermath. I was just sitting there doing my make-up and then I see this camera and I was like, ‘okay, what is this?’ I had no idea. Then this guy came up to me and said, ‘hi, we are working with WWE, this is for the Icons.’ I was like, ‘oh, okay got you.’ So they interviewed us before, ‘how are you feeling going and accepting this induction?’ Then after, ‘how do you feel, now that he is in there?’ Which I think is really good that they got there for that.”

She also filmed things for WWE Most Wanted Treasures.

“It was pretty cool though. We went to this great restaurant and I was doing the dry January, you know where you’re not drinking. Brutus and everybody and the crew were all getting Sangrias. Everybody is like, ‘yeah, WWE is paying for all of this.’ I was like, ‘well, my dry January is going out the window right now, okay.’ You know I was like three weeks strong, so I was like ‘well, if I’m going to go down, I’m going to do down strong here.’ That helped and made it natural because there’s camera crews everywhere and they’ve got the restaurant all closed off because they’re filming. So it’s kind of weird, like, ‘hey guys, what sup?’ But once we ate and had some drinks and started sitting down and talking it was really cool. But unfortunately, A&E said like, ‘no. If they don’t have anything to do with the dream team exclusively then we’re not going to use it.’ So, they didn’t use it.”

And finally, she spoke about inducting The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame.