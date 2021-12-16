MJF and Dax Harwood Eject AEW Fan After Invading Backstage Area Pretending To Be An Extra

It is being reported by Fighful Select that a fan went into the AEW locker room last week and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat, before being informed of the fact. The fan apologized and explained that he was an extr and moved over to a seat that belonged to The Blade of Hardy Family Office.

It started to become evident to the wrestlers that something wasn't right, so they started asking questions to the person who was reportedly putting on armbands. When asked who trained him, he stated Jeff Hardy.

They immediately figured out that something was wrong as Jeff Hardy doesn’t train wrestlers.

The fan also couldn’t correctly name who booked him as an extra, citing a name that doesn’t do that job.

This situation led to MJF and Harwood ejecting the fan from the locker room and taking the person to someone who worked for AEW that recalled how the same fan had been kicked out of an AEW Boston show in October.

The fan also claimed to be a friend of Taz’s, but that wasn't true either.

It was noted in the report that there was no heat on AEW’s security for letting the fan backstage because this wasn’t their responsibility, and responsibility actually fell upon UBS building security.