Roman Reigns Has Surpassed One Of Bret Hart’s Major WWE Milestones

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dec 15 - Hangman Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion, but only just. Bryan Danielson gave him the fight of his life as the two men wrestled to an epic 60 minute time limit draw to open the show on AEW Dy[...]
Dec 15 - AEW newcomer Hook has dethroned CM Punk as Shop AEW's top merch seller for the week. This comes from Pro Wrestling Tees themselves, who posted about it on Twitter. @ShopAEW Top Sellers of the week[...]
Dec 15 - Roman Reigns is the man in WWE right now and his impressive run as WWE Universal Champion is smashing many long-held records. One such record and milestone reached is Reigns' combined title rei[...]
Dec 15 - WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention. They are as follows. * Windham* Swoggle* Brutus Beefcake* Maria Kanellis-Bennett* Velvet Sky* Matt Cardona* Bria[...]
Dec 15 - At ROH Final Battle last Saturday, Wesley Blake and Adam Scherr joined EC3's Control Your Narrative group, and Scherr attacked Eli Isom. EC3 has taken to Twitter, where he posted a photo with Scherr [...]
Dec 15
Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.com/events My 2022 #NiceDayTour will be sweeping t[...]
Dec 15 - Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.com/events My 2022 #NiceDayTour will be sweeping t[...]
Dec 15 - MJF to WWE? ... It could happen. The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, and while his recent comments are likely just to ge[...]
Dec 15
Kevin Owens Is Staying With WWE, Signs New Contract Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that talent did not expect AEW to match the offer WWE made[...]
Dec 15 - Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that talent did not expect AEW to match the offer WWE made[...]
Dec 15 - KENTA has agreed to give Hiroshi Tanahashi another shot at the IWGP US Title. KENTA agreed to a No DQ bout with a date to follow. From NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi has been challenging KENTA to an IWG[...]
Dec 15 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, claiming all is well but did make a point[...]
Dec 15
Jeff Hardy Announces Meet and Greet Acoustic Tour Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour that will begin tomorrow through until January 16.[...]
Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour that will begin tomorrow through until January 16.[...]
Dec 15
Matt Hardy Has Revealed A Brand New Twitter Policy AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online persona. Here is what Hardy had to say regarding his[...]
Dec 15 - AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online persona. Here is what Hardy had to say regarding his[...]
Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) were brothers when they first joined the c[...]
Dec 15 - During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of Danielson’s work but stops at putting him o[...]
Dec 15 - AEW will tonight present a special Winter Is Coming edition of their flagship broadcast Dynamite on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The main event for tonight's show will see Br[...]
Dec 15 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up o[...]
Dec 14 - Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I went to was a TNN taping in White Plains, it was Dec[...]
Dec 14 - During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks[...]
Dec 14
AEW Dark Results (December 14th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's waste no more time and get straight to the wres[...]
Dec 14 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's waste no more time and get straight to the wres[...]
Dec 14
Xavier Woods Wants To Reunite DaParty On G4 Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...]
Dec 14 - Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...]
Dec 14
Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...]
Dec 14 - All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...]
Dec 14 - During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, he also touched upon fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hoga[...]
Dec 14 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischoff said: “I hope Jeff gets whatever help he[...]