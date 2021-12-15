Windham & Six Other Stars Announced For WrestleCon 2022
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 15, 2021
WrestleCon 2022 has announced the first batch of guests for next year's convention.
They are as follows.
* Windham
* Swoggle * Brutus Beefcake * Maria Kanellis-Bennett * Velvet Sky * Matt Cardona * Brian Myers
WrestleCon 2022 is set to be held in Dallas, Texas to coincide with WWE WrestleMania 38
