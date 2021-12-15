Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2021
Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour,
Check out the press release below:
MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR
realmickfoley.com/events
My 2022 #NiceDayTour will be sweeping through KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, ARKANSAS, OKLAHOMA, KANSAS, IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, ALABAMA and LOUISIANA.
LEXINGTON, KY – JANUARY 9
LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 10
BOWLING GREEN, KY – JANUARY 12
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – JANUARY 16
LITTLE ROCK, AR – JANUARY 18
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 19
LAWTON, OK – JANUARY 20
KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 23
TULSA, OK – JANUARY 24
NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 8
LAFAYETTE, LA – FEBRUARY 9
BIRMINGHAM, AL – FEBRUARY 11
HUNTSVILLE, AL – FEBRUARY 15
BLOOMINGTON, MN – MARCH 8
OMAHA, NE – MARCH 9
WEST DES MOINES, IA – MARCH 10
Both general admission and VIP tickets are available. The VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet with photo-op and autograph. I will be telling some of my very favorite stories from my career, as well as doing an interactive Q&A in each city. More dates will be added in the spring. At every stop, I will be doing my very best to make sure you have a nice day!
