WWE Is Reportedly 'Very Interested' In Signing AEW Star MJF

MJF to WWE? ... It could happen.

The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, and while his recent comments are likely just to get people talking there could be more to the story.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that FOX and USA Network want MJF to join WWE, and internally the company has him on their radar.

The networks both want Vince McMahon to sign Maxwell Jacob Friedman and make a serious offer when the time is right.

Here is what Zarian said:

"So it’s very interesting – he cut that promo a couple of weeks ago where he was saying essentially his contract runs out in 2024 and everybody wants him. And I went out for a couple of drinks with a couple of people, and I can tell you that it got people buzzing. It almost worked the corporate side of stuff on USA and even FOX, where it perked their ears, they’re like, ‘Hey, this guy is really good, is his contract ending in 2024? Is that true?’."

In regards to WWE viewing him as their "next star" ...