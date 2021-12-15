KENTA And Hiroshi Tanahashi Agree To IWGP US Title Match

KENTA finally accepted the challenge in a video message directed toward the Ace at the World Tag League/Best of the Super Jr. finals. Pointing out that Tanahashi had sent him through a table during their bout in Osaka last month, KENTA said that he wanted vengeance, and would have the match as long as it was an anything goes, no disqualification match. Tanahashi accepted the conditions, but the date and venue of the match is currently TBA.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has been challenging KENTA to an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match over the past few days, but the champion has been reluctant to accept. Sweetening the deal, Tanahashi offered to give KENTA his pick of stipulations for the match, so as ‘not to make it a direct rematch’ from his Power Struggle defeat on November 6.

KENTA agreed to a No DQ bout with a date to follow.

KENTA has agreed to give Hiroshi Tanahashi another shot at the IWGP US Title.

Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour

Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.c[...] Dec 15 - Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, Check out the press release below: MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR realmickfoley.c[...]

WWE Is Reportedly 'Very Interested' In Signing AEW Star MJF

MJF to WWE? ... It could happen. The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, a[...] Dec 15 - MJF to WWE? ... It could happen. The top AEW heel has for a while now been teasing jumping ship to WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract expires, a[...]

Kevin Owens Is Staying With WWE, Signs New Contract

Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that tal[...] Dec 15 - Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January. The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that tal[...]

Sonya Deville Comments On Relationship With Ronda Rousey, Calls Her A 'Hobbyist'

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda[...] Dec 15 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda[...]

Jeff Hardy Announces Meet and Greet Acoustic Tour

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour [...] Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour [...]

Matt Hardy Has Revealed A Brand New Twitter Policy

AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online per[...] Dec 15 - AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online per[...]

Vince McMahon Believed Two Unrelated WWE Superstars Were Brothers

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder [...] Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder [...]

Ric Flair Gives His Honest Opinion Of Bryan Danielson

During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of[...] Dec 15 - During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Winter Is Coming Special Edition

AEW will tonight present a special Winter Is Coming edition of their flagship broadcast Dynamite on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tex[...] Dec 15 - AEW will tonight present a special Winter Is Coming edition of their flagship broadcast Dynamite on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tex[...]

Jim Ross Says Michael Cole Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame Someday

On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition reall[...] Dec 15 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition reall[...]

The Sandman Is Sober Now, According To Brian Myers

Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I we[...] Dec 14 - Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I we[...]

CM Punk Talks MJF Feud, Says AEW Enjoys Making The Fans Happy

During AEW's panel at C2E2, CM Punk spoke on his current ongoing feud with MJF. “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to [...] Dec 14 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, CM Punk spoke on his current ongoing feud with MJF. “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to [...]

Christopher Daniels Says He's Weighing His Future In The Ring

During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW televisio[...] Dec 14 - During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW televisio[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 14th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let[...] Dec 14 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let[...]

Xavier Woods Wants To Reunite DaParty On G4

Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everythi[...] Dec 14 - Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everythi[...]

Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury

All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The[...] Dec 14 - All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The[...]

Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Was 'Very Limited' In The Ring During His Peak

During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, h[...] Dec 14 - During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, h[...]

Eric Bischoff Hopes Jeff Hardy Leaves Pro Wrestling

During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischo[...] Dec 14 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischo[...]

Mick Foley Believes Recently Released WWE Superstar Was 'Money'

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to th[...] Dec 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to th[...]

WWE RAW Viewership For December 13 Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Th[...] Dec 14 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Th[...]

Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio For All Elite Wrestling

Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed M[...] Dec 14 - Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed M[...]

On This Day [12/14]: Vince McMahon Kicks Roman Reigns In The Groin in 2015

On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. T[...] Dec 14 - On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. T[...]

ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Talks Emotions Amidst Final Battle

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final [...] Dec 14 - ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final [...]