Sonya Deville Comments On Relationship With Ronda Rousey, Calls Her A 'Hobbyist'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2021
During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, claiming all is well but did make a point of saying she would like a match against Rousey if she decides to return to WWE.
“It was good [our relationship]. We worked together a bit on Total Divas, it was fine.
“Ronda is definitely someone I would like to fight if she comes back around. Make her regret calling me an MMA hobbyist.
“Which is ironic because me transitioning from MMA to wrestling, and she did, wouldn’t that make her a hobbyist?”
Ronda Rousey takes down Sonya Deville on WWE Monday Night Raw | ESPN
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72773/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 15
Dec 15 - KENTA has agreed to give Hiroshi Tanahashi another shot at the IWGP US Title. KENTA agreed to a No DQ bout with a date to follow. From NJPW: Hiro[...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda[...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour [...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online per[...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder [...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of[...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - AEW will tonight present a special Winter Is Coming edition of their flagship broadcast Dynamite on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tex[...]
Dec 15
Dec 15 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition reall[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I we[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, CM Punk spoke on his current ongoing feud with MJF. “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to [...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW televisio[...]
Dec 14 AEW Dark Results (December 14th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let[...]
Dec 14 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everythi[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, h[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischo[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to th[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Th[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed M[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. T[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final [...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Miranda Gordy spoke about her upcoming MLW debut where she will take on ROH Women's Champion Rok-C a[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - "Hangman" Adam Page was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about winning the AEW World Championship. “I would[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Following the unfortunate and tragic passing of Jimmy Rave at the age of 39, his daughter has launched a GoFundMe. You can read the description below[...]
Dec 14
Dec 14 - Highspots Auctions has announced their December schedule, which you can read below. * Dec. 14 – “All I Want for Christmas” is Tur[...]