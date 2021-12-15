Vince McMahon Believed Two Unrelated WWE Superstars Were Brothers

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) were brothers when they first joined the company.

Initially, WWE presented the tag team as brothers, going by Brian Majors (Myers) and Brett Majors (Cardona), they would join Edge’s "La Familia" stable during that time.

Vince forced them to change their names when he was told they were not actually related in real life.

Here is what Myers told K&S WrestleFest: