Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Winter Is Coming Special Edition

The main event for tonight's show will see Bryan Danielson challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page for the title!

AEW will tonight present a special Winter Is Coming edition of their flagship broadcast Dynamite on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

KENTA And Hiroshi Tanahashi Agree To IWGP US Title Match

KENTA has agreed to give Hiroshi Tanahashi another shot at the IWGP US Title. KENTA agreed to a No DQ bout with a date to follow. From NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi has been challenging KENTA to an IWG[...] Dec 15 - KENTA has agreed to give Hiroshi Tanahashi another shot at the IWGP US Title. KENTA agreed to a No DQ bout with a date to follow. From NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi has been challenging KENTA to an IWG[...]

Sonya Deville Comments On Relationship With Ronda Rousey, Calls Her A 'Hobbyist'

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, claiming all is well but did make a point[...] Dec 15 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Sonya Deville has commented on her relationship with former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, claiming all is well but did make a point[...]

Jeff Hardy Announces Meet and Greet Acoustic Tour

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour that will begin tomorrow through until January 16.[...] Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has yet to comment on his recent release from WWE but he plans to get back on the road with a new meet-and-greet tour that will begin tomorrow through until January 16.[...]

Matt Hardy Has Revealed A Brand New Twitter Policy

AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online persona. Here is what Hardy had to say regarding his[...] Dec 15 - AEW star Matt Hardy has revealed his brand new Twitter policy, revealing he will be reverting to a "real-life" Matt Hardy, and dropping his online persona. Here is what Hardy had to say regarding his[...]

Vince McMahon Believed Two Unrelated WWE Superstars Were Brothers

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) were brothers when they first joined the c[...] Dec 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bryan Myers, better known as Curt Hawkins in WWE revealed Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon thought he and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) were brothers when they first joined the c[...]

Ric Flair Gives His Honest Opinion Of Bryan Danielson

During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of Danielson’s work but stops at putting him o[...] Dec 15 - During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star Bryan Danielson and his enjoyment of Danielson’s work but stops at putting him o[...]

Jim Ross Says Michael Cole Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame Someday

On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up o[...] Dec 15 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown. “We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up o[...]

The Sandman Is Sober Now, According To Brian Myers

Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I went to was a TNN taping in White Plains, it was Dec[...] Dec 14 - Brian Myers recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about his fandom of ECW and the first show he attended. “The first show I went to was a TNN taping in White Plains, it was Dec[...]

CM Punk Talks MJF Feud, Says AEW Enjoys Making The Fans Happy

During AEW's panel at C2E2, CM Punk spoke on his current ongoing feud with MJF. “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to see. Before I even came back I always heard, &lsqu[...] Dec 14 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, CM Punk spoke on his current ongoing feud with MJF. “Yeah, I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to see. Before I even came back I always heard, &lsqu[...]

Christopher Daniels Says He's Weighing His Future In The Ring

During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks[...] Dec 14 - During a recent panel at C2E2, Christopher Daniels explained why he hasn't been in action as of late. “The last match I had for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 14th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's waste no more time and get straight to the wres[...] Dec 14 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's waste no more time and get straight to the wres[...]

Xavier Woods Wants To Reunite DaParty On G4

Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...] Dec 14 - Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...]

Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury

All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...] Dec 14 - All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...]

Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Was 'Very Limited' In The Ring During His Peak

During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, he also touched upon fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hoga[...] Dec 14 - During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, he also touched upon fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hoga[...]

Eric Bischoff Hopes Jeff Hardy Leaves Pro Wrestling

During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischoff said: “I hope Jeff gets whatever help he[...] Dec 14 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischoff said: “I hope Jeff gets whatever help he[...]

Mick Foley Believes Recently Released WWE Superstar Was 'Money'

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to the company had he stayed. Here is what Foley said:[...] Dec 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to the company had he stayed. Here is what Foley said:[...]

WWE RAW Viewership For December 13 Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in an average of 1.573 million viewe[...] Dec 14 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in an average of 1.573 million viewe[...]

Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio For All Elite Wrestling

Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed Memorabilia from Wildly Popular StarsCM Punk, Sting[...] Dec 14 - Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed Memorabilia from Wildly Popular StarsCM Punk, Sting[...]

On This Day [12/14]: Vince McMahon Kicks Roman Reigns In The Groin in 2015

On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. The Chairman has a massive chance for redemption fo[...] Dec 14 - On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. The Chairman has a massive chance for redemption fo[...]

ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Talks Emotions Amidst Final Battle

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final ROH show before their indefinite hiatus. &ldquo[...] Dec 14 - ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final ROH show before their indefinite hiatus. &ldquo[...]

Miranda Gordy Set To Make MLW Debut Against ROH Women's Champion Rok-C

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Miranda Gordy spoke about her upcoming MLW debut where she will take on ROH Women's Champion Rok-C at their Blood & Thunder event. “I con[...] Dec 14 - During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Miranda Gordy spoke about her upcoming MLW debut where she will take on ROH Women's Champion Rok-C at their Blood & Thunder event. “I con[...]

"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be AEW World Champion, Social Anxiety & More

"Hangman" Adam Page was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about winning the AEW World Championship. “I wouldn’t even talk about, at least with my journe[...] Dec 14 - "Hangman" Adam Page was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about winning the AEW World Championship. “I wouldn’t even talk about, at least with my journe[...]

Jimmy Rave's Family Launches GoFundMe Following His Passing

Following the unfortunate and tragic passing of Jimmy Rave at the age of 39, his daughter has launched a GoFundMe. You can read the description below. My name is Kailah Guffey. I am Jimmy Rave's d[...] Dec 14 - Following the unfortunate and tragic passing of Jimmy Rave at the age of 39, his daughter has launched a GoFundMe. You can read the description below. My name is Kailah Guffey. I am Jimmy Rave's d[...]