Jim Ross Says Michael Cole Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame Someday

“I thought it was hurtful to Lawler, not on his character but personally. I didn’t think it was the right thing to do with Jerry and I’m biased, so what. They were looking to get more out of the JR and Cole thing. They figured out a way to get Swagger in there, he’s JR’s prodigy, Oklahoma boys and Lawler could help him just like he helped Mark Henry and other guys who were green and young. They thought they filled several needs, checking many boxes and that’s how I looked at it anyway.”

“And he’s earned that. Why would I be offended? I had my run. He’ll be a Hall of Fame guy too someday. Wouldn’t it be ironic if he went into the Hall of Fame and wanted me to induct him? That would go over like a fart in church, wouldn’t it?”

“Michael Cole is the voice of SmackDown, right now Michael Cole is the voice of WWE.”

“There’s where it got a little bit more competitive, I always thought in a good-natured way. With me saying sh** like ‘The A-Show’ and things like that, that didn’t help things. That, I liked.”

“We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up on SmackDown against Lawler and JR.”

On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown.

