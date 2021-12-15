WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Says Michael Cole Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame Someday
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 15, 2021
On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the brand split between RAW and SmackDown.
“We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up on SmackDown against Lawler and JR.”
“There’s where it got a little bit more competitive, I always thought in a good-natured way. With me saying sh** like ‘The A-Show’ and things like that, that didn’t help things. That, I liked.”
Jim had positive words for Michael Cole.
“Michael Cole is the voice of SmackDown, right now Michael Cole is the voice of WWE.”
“And he’s earned that. Why would I be offended? I had my run. He’ll be a Hall of Fame guy too someday. Wouldn’t it be ironic if he went into the Hall of Fame and wanted me to induct him? That would go over like a fart in church, wouldn’t it?”
Finally, Ross recalled the Michael Cole / Jerry Lawler match at WrestleMania.
“It was weak.”
“I thought it was hurtful to Lawler, not on his character but personally. I didn’t think it was the right thing to do with Jerry and I’m biased, so what. They were looking to get more out of the JR and Cole thing. They figured out a way to get Swagger in there, he’s JR’s prodigy, Oklahoma boys and Lawler could help him just like he helped Mark Henry and other guys who were green and young. They thought they filled several needs, checking many boxes and that’s how I looked at it anyway.”