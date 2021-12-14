AEW Dark Results (December 14th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for another episode of AEW Dark. 12 matches this week so with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling!

Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Marina Shafir via Submission (6:25)

Marina Shafir is the latest WWE release to make an appearance on AEW Dark as she faces off with Kris Statlander here. Shafir shows off her good MMA background and has the galaxy's greatest alien in trouble, but in the end Statlander is too much for her and puts her away with the Spider Crab.

Nick Comoroto defeated Dean Fleming via Pinfall (1:36)

Nick Comoroto beats up a man with a tie who looks a little like Charlie from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He pins Dean Fleming following the Waterwheel Drop.

Riho & Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga via Pinfall (7:15)

Long term story telling on Dark as this match was set up last week. Emi & Mei attack before the bell to get the upper hand but Ryo & Riho work well together to get themselves back into the match once the bell has rung. Emi and Riho start as the legal partners and Emi manages to get on top of her former student. Emi tags out to her current student as Mei comes in for the first time and has Riho in trouble until Riho reverses a move and then hits the Tiger Feint Kick before tagging out to Ryo Mizunami who runs wild and takes out Emi and Mei before she begins really dominating Suruga. Mei ends up getting a desperation sleeper but Ryo makes the ropes. Suruga comes back with Foot stomps to the back and a Corkscrew Code Red but Mizunami kicks out. Ryo makes the tag out to Riho who takes Emi off the apron and then she takes on Mei in a contest of roll ups which nobody wins. Riho is in trouble until Ryo takes out Suruga with a big clothesline and Riho hits the Somato and gets the pin.

Ryan Nemeth Promo

Nemeth tells Chuck Taylor he's not even the main attraction for his tag team but he should use their match together to showcase himself next to a hunk.

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Valentina Rossi via Pinfall (1:06)

Jade Cargill gets her warm up match for the TBS Championship Tournament Semi Final like Thunder Rosa did last night on Dark Elevation. Cargill makes short work of this match like she has all of her matches so far and puts Valentina away with the Jaded.

Angelico defeated Invictus Khash via Submission (4:57)

Angelico hasn't been on AEW for a while so it's nice to see him again. He has a good match here against the Buddy Wayne trained Invictus Khash with both men exhibiting some excellent technical mat wrestling. Angelico clearly wasn't expecting such a difficult match up and ends up having to work hard but he gets the win following the Navarro Death Roll.

Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1 defeated Heather Monroe via Pinfall (2:53)

Tay Conti has another impressive display and watching her get better and better has been a real pleasure. Monroe almost gets her down with a Neckbreaker and manages to beat her down for a while but Tay isn't one to stay down and she fires back up to put her away with the DD-Tay.

Sonny Kiss Promo

Sonny reminds Joey that he won their last match but they have a no DQ match coming up on Dark and the Concrete Rose is ready

The Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson) w/ Arn Anderson defeated Faboo Andre & Tony Donati via Pinfall (2:27)

Lee Johnson starts off with Tony Donati and Johnson manages to get the upper hand before tagging out to Brock. Donati does the same to Faboo Andre and the two new men face off with Anderson showing he's the better wrestle. Andre & Donati try to double team Brock only for Lee to stop that and Brock hits the Gord Buster for the win.

Schiavone interviews Arn and Arn says he doesn't want to talk because last time the internet blew up. Lee says he's proud to have the Andersons in his corner but that Arn is crazy sometimes. Schiavone goes to ask Brock a question but out comes the Gunns to discuss who the better second-generation wrestlers are. Looks like we'll get a match up soon.

Chuck Taylor w/ Wheeler Yuta defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi via Pinfall (2:57)

Nemeth jumps Chuck before the bell to get himself the upper hand and then proceeds to beat down the Kentucky Gentleman. Nemeth continues the assault and distracts the referee to allow Cezar and Peter on the outside to do the same. Taylor manages to fire up and takes out the men on the outside with a dive but Nemeth hits a Pendulum DDT for two. Taylor comes back with half and half but when Nemeth gets distracted arguing with Wheeler Yuta, Taylor rolls him up for the win.

After the match, the Wingmen attack Chuck and Wheeler until Orange Cassidy makes the save.

Shawn Spears defeated Josh Woods via Pinfall (4:20)

Josh Woods makes his AEW debut here but no sign of the ROH Pure Championship as he faces off with the Chairman of The Pinnacle, Shawn Spears. Woods has the better of Spears on the mat to begin with but Spears has an advantage in experience and striking and when Woods goes for a Tope Suicida, Spears counters with a strike to take over the match. He loses control when he loses concentration because the crowd call him Baby knees and Woods takes over until he gets caught by Spears' C4 out of nowhere for the victory. Great timing for this match.

Joey Janela Promo

Joey says he's depressed since he lost to Sonny but in two weeks, he gets his revenge.

Nyla Rose defeated Zeda Zhang via Pinfall (1:17)

Nyla gets her chance to get a warm up before the Semi-Finals of the TBS Championship here as she faces Zeda Zhang ahead of that match with Ruby Soho. Nyla copies Jade from earlier and makes short work of her opponent here and she gets the win with the Beast Bomb.

Arjun Singh defeated Tony Vincita via Pinfall (3:28)

Weird match up here as I don't think either of these men are signed. Arjun Singh gets the entrance if that gives anything away and, in the ring, both men go back and forth but Singh picks up the victory in the end. Weird.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds) via Pinfall (9:39)

Jeff Parker and Evil Uno start us off and both men are pretty even, Parker gets the tag out to Lee and he comes in but Uno throws Parker out of the ring and tag out to Cabana who double team Matt Lee and take advantage. Cabana outwrestles Lee and allows him to tag out to Garcia who Cabana also is on top of. Cabana tags out to Reynolds and he and Garcia have a good back and forth until 2point0 get involved on the outside and things break down. 2point0 and Garcia take full advantage and take control of the match as Reynolds has to eat a lot of punishment whilst his opponents make quick tags. Reynolds finally fights back and makes the tag to Evil Uno who runs wild on all three opponents before tagging out to Cabana and Colt picks up where Uno left off. The numbers game eventually shows though as 2point0 & Garcia come back and Cabana ends up taking Two for the Show from 2point0 and Matt Lee pins him for the win.

I enjoyed that but I once again implore AEW to keep it to a 10-match maximum on YouTube! I'll be back tomorrow as I hear Winter is Coming and I wouldn't' want to miss that but you can also follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.