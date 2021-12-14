Xavier also stated that he want to reunite DaParty on G4, stating that they talk about ways to reunite on camera "every day." Woods also confirmed that Mia Yim is still UpUpDownDown Champion and that both the UUDD and LRLR titles are still in effect.

Xavier Woods Wants To Reunite DaParty On G4

Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury

Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Was 'Very Limited' In The Ring During His Peak

Eric Bischoff Hopes Jeff Hardy Leaves Pro Wrestling

Mick Foley Believes Recently Released WWE Superstar Was 'Money'

WWE RAW Viewership For December 13 Episode

Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio For All Elite Wrestling

On This Day [12/14]: Vince McMahon Kicks Roman Reigns In The Groin in 2015

ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Talks Emotions Amidst Final Battle

Miranda Gordy Set To Make MLW Debut Against ROH Women's Champion Rok-C

"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be AEW World Champion, Social Anxiety & More

Jimmy Rave's Family Launches GoFundMe Following His Passing

Highspots Auctions Announces December Schedule w/ Danhausen & Bandido

Eddie Kingston Admits He Was Depressed Following Match Against CM Punk

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 13th 2021)

Amanda Huber Shares Tribute To Late Husband Brodie Lee On Their Anniversary

Final WWE SmackDown Viewership and Demo Rating Revealed

Four WWE Superstars Injured, RK-Bro Tournament Rescheduled

Bryan Danielson Is Coming To Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III

R-Truth Recalls John Cena Setting Him Up To Bomb A Rap Line In Front Of Audience In Ireland

Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39

Dante Martin On Being Thrust Into AEW Singles Division

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0

STARDOM Match Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

