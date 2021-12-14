Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury

All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October.

The exact injury is currently not known, there’s no word yet on the timetable for his return.

In Quen's absence, Isaiah Kassidy and The Blade have been working multi-man matches with Matt Hardy as of late, as Blade's usual tag partner Butcher is also on the sidelines with a bicep injury.

The last match that Quen worked was when he teamed up with Hardy and Kassidy for a six-man tag team match at NEW’s Better Than You event on October 12th.