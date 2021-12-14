Eric Bischoff Hopes Jeff Hardy Leaves Pro Wrestling

During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling.

Here is what bischoff said:

“I hope Jeff gets whatever help he needs, I hope he gets out of wrestling. I don’t want to see him go to AEW, I don’t want to see him go back to WWE. I would hope for Jeff’s sake that Jeff doesn’t want to go to AEW or Jeff doesn’t want to go back to WWE.”

“There’s a time when in order to heal and in order to stay healthy [you have to leave], he’s only 40 something years old, he’s young. He’s still got a whole lifetime ahead of him and there’s a point where you’re struggling and you have these situations that you find yourself in and you’re struggling with the same issue over and over again.”

“You have six months or a year where things are under control and then you fall back into it again, you have to ask yourself is it time to change my world? Is it time to change my environment? Is it time to change what I do for a living? Is it time to change where I put my priorities?”

“Because if putting your priorities and being involved in this industry is not helping your situation and possibly making it more difficult, then it’s time to walk away. He’s still young, I’m sure he’s made a ton of money. Man, there’s a time to walk away and put your health and family first.”