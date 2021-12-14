Mick Foley Believes Recently Released WWE Superstar Was 'Money'

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to the company had he stayed.

Here is what Foley said:

“To me, AJ was money. Big powerful guy, a wealth of charisma, he’s got a rap album out. I asked AJ if WWE took issue with some of the lyrics. AJ has got some strong opinions, he’s a proud black man he makes that case known with his lyrics. I think it’s a great album, he has an incredible knack for putting words together, great promo guy. He said, ‘I don’t even think they know I have an album.’ My career took off when Bruce Prichard overheard me talking to Shawn Michaels about this childhood dream I had to be Dude Love. Bruce went to Vince and said, ‘this guy has a much more interesting real-life story than the one we’re featuring, the fictional story.’ So, when I did the sit-down interview with Jim Ross, that’s when things really took off for me in WWE. Because, Vince became aware of everything I had to offer. I just think if you have someone in developmental and you’re paying him and you’re looking for stars of the future and you’re not aware of all the assets they bring to the table. You’re doing a disservice to the talent and the company.”

Top Dolla on his SmackDown debut: WWE After the Bell, Nov. 5, 2021