ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Talks Emotions Amidst Final Battle

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final ROH show before their indefinite hiatus.

“A very mixed bag. I was worried if I could get through the ring intros. There were two in-ring intros we did. The Women’s World Title match and then the World Title match with Lethal and Gresham. Both of those, for different reasons, I had worried about. The World Title match itself especially because it being the last time I knew I’d be announcing a Ring Of Honor match. Never mind a World Title match. Those in-ring intros, the handheld camera gets in the ring. It’s tight on me and I didn’t want to take away from that moment.”

He spoke about why it was good the entrances were cut short for Lethal/Grisham.

“Looking back in hindsight, the good thing that happened was, during Lethal’s entrance, production got in my ear and said to go through the intros as quickly as I could. That’s happened in the past too. If time’s running short on a PPV, sometimes they cut out the in-ring intros and tell me on the fly. Or something like that, ‘just go through them quick.’ So I didn’t even have a chance to get any emotion or be emotional. When I got that in my ear it was just, ‘okay, I’ve got to get through this as quickly as possible.'”

He was asked what's next for him.