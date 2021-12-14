WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Talks Emotions Amidst Final Battle
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 14, 2021
ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final ROH show before their indefinite hiatus.
“A very mixed bag. I was worried if I could get through the ring intros. There were two in-ring intros we did. The Women’s World Title match and then the World Title match with Lethal and Gresham. Both of those, for different reasons, I had worried about. The World Title match itself especially because it being the last time I knew I’d be announcing a Ring Of Honor match. Never mind a World Title match. Those in-ring intros, the handheld camera gets in the ring. It’s tight on me and I didn’t want to take away from that moment.”
He spoke about why it was good the entrances were cut short for Lethal/Grisham.
“Looking back in hindsight, the good thing that happened was, during Lethal’s entrance, production got in my ear and said to go through the intros as quickly as I could. That’s happened in the past too. If time’s running short on a PPV, sometimes they cut out the in-ring intros and tell me on the fly. Or something like that, ‘just go through them quick.’ So I didn’t even have a chance to get any emotion or be emotional. When I got that in my ear it was just, ‘okay, I’ve got to get through this as quickly as possible.'”
He was asked what's next for him.
“I don’t know to be honest with you. I haven’t really thought about it yet. Obviously, it’s only been two days, even though I’ve known it’s been coming for a couple of months. In my mind, I’m not done. I’d certainly love to work with a company in some role. I know the role of a ring announcer and after 18 Final Battle’s and 17+ years with Ring Of Honor, I don’t have the ego where I need to be ‘the’ guy. So, for example, I am buddies with Justin Roberts. I respect what he’s done as a ring announcer, I respect that he’s been with AEW since day one. We did All In together a few years ago. If AEW came to me and said, ‘hey we want you to do something,’ I’m not looking to bump off Justin. And they wouldn’t be looking for me to bump off Justin. I can be on a secondary show or do something and be an asset to a company in that way. I don’t have that, ‘I need to be the guy and replace someone in a company right now.’ So, I am definitely open to any discussions about doing something so that I can stay involved.”
Xavier Woods Wants To Reunite DaParty On G4 Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...]
Dec 14 - Xavier Woods stated during his most recent UUDD stream that he hopes to normalize things with the channel in the coming months. He noted that everything has been hectic, as he recently joined the rela[...]
Dec 14
Marq Quen Reportedly Out With An Injury All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...]
Dec 14 - All Elite Wrestling's Marq Quen, who is also one half of Private Party, has reportedly been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury since October. The exact injury is currently not known, there’[...]
Dec 14 - During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart discussed his career and how he wanted to be a role model champion, he also touched upon fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hoga[...]
Dec 14 - During his most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff says he hopes Hardy gets whatever help he needs and gets out of wrestling. Here is what bischoff said: “I hope Jeff gets whatever help he[...]
Dec 14 - During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley discussed recently released WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and believed he was money to the company had he stayed. Here is what Foley said:[...]
Dec 14
WWE RAW Viewership For December 13 Episode Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in an average of 1.573 million viewe[...]
Dec 14 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has broken down the viewership numbers for this week’s December 13 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in an average of 1.573 million viewe[...]
Dec 14 - Press Release: Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed Memorabilia from Wildly Popular StarsCM Punk, Sting[...]
Dec 14 - On this day back in 2015, Vince McMahon got into a confrontation with Roman Reigns. The official WWE channel described the situation as follows. The Chairman has a massive chance for redemption fo[...]
Dec 14 - ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared his emotions going into ROH Final Battle, which was the final ROH show before their indefinite hiatus. &ldquo[...]
Dec 14 - During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Miranda Gordy spoke about her upcoming MLW debut where she will take on ROH Women's Champion Rok-C at their Blood & Thunder event. “I con[...]
Dec 14 - Following the unfortunate and tragic passing of Jimmy Rave at the age of 39, his daughter has launched a GoFundMe. You can read the description below. My name is Kailah Guffey. I am Jimmy Rave's d[...]
Dec 14 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about how he felt depressed following his match against CM Punk. "A lot of people think, ‘Oh, Eddie got his sh*t[...]
Dec 13
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 13th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card and a commentary team (at least to begin with) of[...]
Dec 13 - It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card and a commentary team (at least to begin with) of[...]
Dec 13 - In an article for The Players Tribune, Amanda Huber reflected on the life of her late husband Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee / Luke Harper on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary. Here she i[...]
Dec 13 - The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down.[...]
Dec 13 - WWE has announced that the finals of the RK-Bro tournament have been rescheduled for two weeks from now due to multiple talent injuries. It was revealed that injuries suffered by The Street Profits a[...]
Dec 13 - QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th, noting that the contract will be signed this week[...]
Dec 13 - R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardless of where we were at, whether it’s German[...]
Dec 13
Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39 It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39. The announcement is below. “James Micha[...]
Dec 13 - It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39. The announcement is below. “James Micha[...]
Dec 13 - NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani taking on Starlight Kid and Mayu Iwatani. Th[...]
Dec 13 - During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 years old, I was a fan of AJ Styles, people like t[...]