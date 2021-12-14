Jimmy Rave's Family Launches GoFundMe Following His Passing

Following the unfortunate and tragic passing of Jimmy Rave at the age of 39, his daughter has launched a GoFundMe.

You can read the description below.

My name is Kailah Guffey. I am Jimmy Rave's daughter, and I am raising money to honor him in a way that allows his family, friends, and the wrestling community to come together celebrate his life. The funds would go to his memorial, expenses, and to the family. If you would like to donate to this cause, it would be greatly appreciated. The memorial will be held in Georgia and more details will be released soon. Thank you!

James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career, which started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the “Rock and Rave Infection.” In Ring of Honor, he feuded with AJ Styles and was the “Crown Jewel” of the faction, The Embassy, and last appeared in 2013 as a Member of S.C.U.M. He toured Japan with both Dragon Gate Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling where in 2008 he competed in the “Best of The Super Junior” Tournament. In 2005 he appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment’s Sunday Night Heat. Rave appeared in numerous Independent promotions including Rampage Pro Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, and Combat Zone Wrestling, among many others. He also served as a booker for several years in Rampage Pro Wrestling and led a faction known as “Jimmy Rave Approved.”

Outside of wrestling he held the position of Director of the Bartow County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness and Respite Center for several years. James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs.

My dad was always so fun to be around and always took me to go do something fun. We would always go to Dave & Buster’s, eat CiCi’s Pizza, and would play games together. I remember him taking me outside and throwing a baseball and a football with me. I remember every first day of school he would always sing a “first day of school” song to me. He was the person who introduced me to chipotle, and he took me to my first ever concert which ended up being my favorite artist, Taylor Swift. I am so grateful for all the memories I have of him especially from my childhood.

He struggled with addiction for several years, and it pained me to see him go through that. Every time I would pray, I would pray that he would find peace and healing. He was known for being an amazing Pro Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. He impacted so many people and always believed in others.

The last time I talked to him, he told me how much he loved me and how he was so proud of me for following my dreams to become a teacher. I’m so thankful that I was able to have that as our last conversation. I hope he knew how much I loved him and loved how the conversations always started with, “Hey, Dude!” every time. This still doesn’t feel real at all. I know you’re not in pain anymore, and you’re finally at peace with your mom. There will not be a day that you don’t cross my mind. Love you to the moon and back forever.

Please keep me, my brother Jimmy, the Guffey family, and his close friends in your prayers. This is a very difficult time for all of us.