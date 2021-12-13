AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 13th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card and a commentary team (at least to begin with) of Tony Schiavone, Eddie Kingston and Mark Henry. So, with that out of the way, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Thunder Rosa defeated Gabby Ortiz via Pinfall (1:21)

Thunder Rosa gets a warm up math before her TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Final against Jade Cargill. Gabby Ortiz is her opponent and she doesn't last very long as the Fire Thunder Driver puts her down for three.

Tony Schiavone heads to the ring and interviews Rosa and she gets to answer one question about the TBS Championship but then she is interrupted by Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill. They go back and forth on the mic for a while, all three of them, and it's nothing special. The main takeaway is Mark Sterling being called a Simp. Thunder Rosa tells Jade she's going to humble her when they next time they're in a ring together.

.@thunderrosa22’s interview on #AEWDarkElevation with @tonyschiavone24 is cut short by #JadeBrand! Bad blood boils over ahead of Thunder & @Jade_Cargill's match in the semi-finals of the TBS Women's Championship. Tune in to Elevation NOW: https://t.co/c0fcddEQYy pic.twitter.com/qclsvcEtai — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2021

Kris Statlander & Red Velvet defeated Niiki Duke and Tina San Antonio via Pinfall (2:35)

Red Velvet starts off well against Niiki Duke but soon gets caught and trapped and Duke makes the tag to San Antonio. She comes in and they try to double team Velvet but she fires back up and takes them both out before tagging out to Statlander. The two of them then successfully run wild and Statlander gets the win with the Big Bang Theory.

Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) defeated Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano and Jack Tomlinson via Pinfall (3:32)

Colten starts the match with Jack Tomlinson and it's back and forth until Tomlinson eats a pair of Drop Kicks. He tags out to Joey Sweets who eats a punch to the face and then Colten tags out to his dad. Billy comes in and tries to show his ass (If you know, you know) and then tag out to Austin but Austin tags out after the crowd call him Ass Boy. Joey Sweets manages to tag out to Zambrano and Billy beats him down and sets him up for the Fame Asser but then Austin tags himself in and hits the move as the Gunn Club get another win.

Emi Sakura w/ Mei Suruga defeated Notorious Mimi via Pinfall (3:08)

Mei distracts Mimi to allow Emi to get the jump and Emi takes over the match with a Swinging Neckbreaker. Mimi almost comes back with a Roll Up but Emi is having none of it and hits a Backbreaker and then locks in the Romero Special. Mimi hits a Sidewalk Slam and a Leg Drop to get two 2 counts when the match returns to a standing fight and Mei hits Mimi with her Sceptre behind the refs back to allow Emi to get the win.

Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo defeated Jaden Valo via Pinfall (0:30)

Jaden Valo was very excited before the bell but Ogogo soon puts an end to that with a knee strike and soon hits the Olympic Slam to get the victory.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Anthony Gangone & Mike Verna w/ Prince Nana via Pinfall (1:38)

Santana & Ortiz have this match in control from the bell until Prince Nana grabs Ortiz's ankle from the outside to give Gangone & Verna a chance but it doesn't last long and it's another win for Santana & Ortiz.

Tony Nese defeated Alex Reynolds via Pinfall (4:52)

Long Island vs Long Island in Long Island here and Nese lands a cheap shot before the bell to get himself the upper hand. He dominates Reynolds until he rolls out of the ring to brag and Reynolds manages to get himself back into the match. Nese consistently gets the upper hand via some nefarious means and only gives it up via his own cockiness. He hits a Springboard Moonsault to Reynolds for two and then continues the attack but Reynolds fires back and gets Nese in trouble with a big Drop Kick and follows it with a big right-hand punch and then a Lungblower for his own two. Both men try suplexes only for the opponent to land on their feet as these two are very evenly matched. Eventually though, the strength of Nese shines through and he gets the win following a running knee in the corner.

A nice, quick way to start your wrestling week off right as per usual. Join me here again tomorrow for AEW Dark and follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.