Final WWE SmackDown Viewership and Demo Rating Revealed

The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down.

Friday night’s show scored a 0.5 in the all-important 18-49 demographic and 2.142 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers nearly matched the overnight numbers of a 0.5 demo and 2.172 million viewers.

In comparison to the previous week, the numbers are down around 2% on demo which came in at 0.51, but up 5.5% on viewership, which two weeks ago was 2.03 million viewers.