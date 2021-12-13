Final WWE SmackDown Viewership and Demo Rating Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2021
The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down.
Friday night’s show scored a 0.5 in the all-important 18-49 demographic and 2.142 million viewers
according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers nearly matched the overnight numbers of a 0.5 demo and 2.172 million viewers.
In comparison to the previous week, the numbers are down around 2% on demo which came in at 0.51, but up 5.5% on viewership, which two weeks ago was 2.03 million viewers.
https://wrestlr.me/72746/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 13
Dec 13 - It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - In an article for The Players Tribune, Amanda Huber reflected on the life of her late husband Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee / Luke Harper on what would hav[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE has announced that the finals of the RK-Bro tournament have been rescheduled for two weeks from now due to multiple talent injuries. It was revea[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th,[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardl[...]
Dec 13 Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39 It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.[...]
Dec 13 - It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. &ldqu[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watchi[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani t[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Car[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s o[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girl[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...]
Dec 12 Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12 - Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestlin[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So [...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryo[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It ci[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the me[...]