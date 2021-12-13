Four WWE Superstars Injured, RK-Bro Tournament Rescheduled

BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TrLykayxug

It was revealed that injuries suffered by The Street Profits and The Mysterios are the reason for the rescheduling although the nature of the injuries was not disclosed.

WWE has announced that the finals of the RK-Bro tournament have been rescheduled for two weeks from now due to multiple talent injuries.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 13th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card and a commentary team (at least to begin with) of[...] Dec 13 - It's Monday, you know what that means. It's time to start the week off right with a quick episode of AEW Dark Elevation. We have 7 matches on the card and a commentary team (at least to begin with) of[...]

Amanda Huber Shares Tribute To Late Husband Brodie Lee On Their Anniversary

In an article for The Players Tribune, Amanda Huber reflected on the life of her late husband Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee / Luke Harper on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary. Here she i[...] Dec 13 - In an article for The Players Tribune, Amanda Huber reflected on the life of her late husband Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee / Luke Harper on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary. Here she i[...]

Final WWE SmackDown Viewership and Demo Rating Revealed

The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down.[...] Dec 13 - The final rating for last week’s December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has been released and it reveals it has held steady against the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down.[...]

Four WWE Superstars Injured, RK-Bro Tournament Rescheduled

WWE has announced that the finals of the RK-Bro tournament have been rescheduled for two weeks from now due to multiple talent injuries. It was revealed that injuries suffered by The Street Profits a[...] Dec 13 - WWE has announced that the finals of the RK-Bro tournament have been rescheduled for two weeks from now due to multiple talent injuries. It was revealed that injuries suffered by The Street Profits a[...]

Bryan Danielson Is Coming To Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III

QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th, noting that the contract will be signed this week[...] Dec 13 - QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th, noting that the contract will be signed this week[...]

R-Truth Recalls John Cena Setting Him Up To Bomb A Rap Line In Front Of Audience In Ireland

R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardless of where we were at, whether it’s German[...] Dec 13 - R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardless of where we were at, whether it’s German[...]

Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39

It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39. The announcement is below. “James Micha[...] Dec 13 - It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39. The announcement is below. “James Micha[...]

Dante Martin On Being Thrust Into AEW Singles Division

During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. “It’s been pretty hard, especially just bei[...] Dec 13 - During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. “It’s been pretty hard, especially just bei[...]

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0

Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watching the product, and it’s no disrespect to an[...] Dec 13 - Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watching the product, and it’s no disrespect to an[...]

STARDOM Match Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani taking on Starlight Kid and Mayu Iwatani. Th[...] Dec 13 - NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani taking on Starlight Kid and Mayu Iwatani. Th[...]

Pete Dunne On His Wrestling Style, NXT UK Stars & Who He Wants To Face

During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 years old, I was a fan of AJ Styles, people like t[...] Dec 13 - During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 years old, I was a fan of AJ Styles, people like t[...]

Chaos At Indy Event - Wrestler Stabs Referee In The Head, Requires Hospital Treatment

Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Carly Colon, better known as former WWE Superstar Car[...] Dec 13 - Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Carly Colon, better known as former WWE Superstar Car[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Bobby Lashley and More

WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show: - Rey & Domin[...] Dec 13 - WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show: - Rey & Domin[...]

Austin Theory Says He Wants To Retire John Cena At WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire the WWE veteran at WrestleMania. Austin Theory sa[...] Dec 13 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire the WWE veteran at WrestleMania. Austin Theory sa[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Marries A McMahon (Just Not Those Ones)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon. In case you'r[...] Dec 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon. In case you'r[...]

Adam Cole On Kyle O'Reilly Possibly Coming To AEW

During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do, I really [...] Dec 13 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do, I really [...]

Sarray Announces Return To United States Is Coming

Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which has been translated to English below. I got a [...] Dec 13 - Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which has been translated to English below. I got a [...]

Xia Li Recalls Sister Crying Over Her Debut Vignette

During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister the vignette. She was crying just like me and she[...] Dec 12 - During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister the vignette. She was crying just like me and she[...]

On This Day [12/12]: WCW Saturday Night 1992

On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...] Dec 12 - On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...]

Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure

Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contract was set to expire in November of 2021. It was [...] Dec 12 - Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contract was set to expire in November of 2021. It was [...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT

During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestling following their release from WWE. “We&r[...] Dec 12 - During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestling following their release from WWE. “We&r[...]

Bayley Provides Injury Update: "Better Be Ready."

Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So my knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great[...] Dec 12 - Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So my knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great[...]

NJPW World Tag League Night Eleven Results

NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw[...] Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw[...]

Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come

Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we a[...] Dec 12 - Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we a[...]