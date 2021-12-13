R-Truth Recalls John Cena Setting Him Up To Bomb A Rap Line In Front Of Audience In Ireland

R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story.

“I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardless of where we were at, whether it’s Germany or whatever.” “All I’d say is ‘Germany, make some noise, what’s up?’ Then the loudest one was at the end when I’d go ‘whoop, there it is,’ and it would just keep going. Cena was the first one that said ‘Truth, I think you should do different stuff, like you should do, are you down with OPP?’ I said bruh, ain’t nobody in Ireland know nothing about that.’ ‘No, you need to do it.’ It got in my head so bad, Cena, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan to where Cena said, if you don’t do it, I’ll do it. So I was like, no bro, I’m the rapper. So out at the monitor, everybody’s waiting for me to do it.”

“There’s about 15,000 people, I get in my ring and do my rap ‘What’s up? What’s up? Ireland make some noise!’ I’m like ‘whoop, there it is, whoop, there it is, you down with OPP?’ Sam, I could hear a paper rustling dog. It’s like [in an Irish accent] ‘what did he say? Did he say OPP?’ Xavier [Woods] had tears coming out of his eyes. When I got to the back, Cena and them were on their backs laughing. First time they ever saw me dead like that. That straight bombed.”