WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 13, 2021

Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39

It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.

The announcement is below.

“James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39.

James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career, which started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the “Rock and Rave Infection”…

Outside of wrestling, he held the position of Director of the Bartow, County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years.

James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm, and, later, both of his legs.

James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, and parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in the Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert.

RIP, James Michael Guffey, 12/8/82 – 12/12/21″

The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and went on earlier this year to have a double leg amputation.

Following surgery at the time he tweeted:

"Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel Shows often due to this condition. I don't know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid. Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried ... I really did."

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Rave's family and friends.

Source: ringsidenews.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tna #impact wrestling #jimmy rave
https://wrestlr.me/72742/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 13
Bryan Danielson Is Coming To Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III
QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th,[...]
Dec 13 - QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th,[...]
Dec 13
R-Truth Recalls John Cena Setting Him Up To Bomb A Rap Line In Front Of Audience In Ireland
R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardl[...]
Dec 13 - R-Truth was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, where he recalled a funny story. “I would go out there and do my rap to the ring regardl[...]
Dec 13
Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39
It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.[...]
Dec 13 - It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.[...]
Dec 13
Dante Martin On Being Thrust Into AEW Singles Division
During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. &ldqu[...]
Dec 13 - During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. &ldqu[...]
Dec 13
Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0
Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watchi[...]
Dec 13 - Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watchi[...]
Dec 13
STARDOM Match Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16
NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani t[...]
Dec 13 - NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani t[...]
Dec 13
Pete Dunne On His Wrestling Style, NXT UK Stars & Who He Wants To Face
During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 [...]
Dec 13 - During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 [...]
Dec 13
Chaos At Indy Event - Wrestler Stabs Referee In The Head, Requires Hospital Treatment
Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Car[...]
Dec 13 - Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Car[...]
Dec 13
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Bobby Lashley and More
WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s o[...]
Dec 13 - WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s o[...]
Dec 13
Austin Theory Says He Wants To Retire John Cena At WrestleMania
WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire [...]
Dec 13 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire [...]
Dec 13
WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Marries A McMahon (Just Not Those Ones)
WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girl[...]
Dec 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girl[...]

Dec 13
Adam Cole On Kyle O'Reilly Possibly Coming To AEW
During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, [...]
Dec 13 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, [...]
Dec 13
Sarray Announces Return To United States Is Coming
Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which[...]
Dec 13 - Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which[...]
Dec 12
Xia Li Recalls Sister Crying Over Her Debut Vignette
During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister[...]
Dec 12 - During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister[...]
Dec 12
On This Day [12/12]: WCW Saturday Night 1992
On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...]
Dec 12 - On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...]
Dec 12
Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure
Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12 - Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12
Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT
During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestlin[...]
Dec 12 - During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestlin[...]
Dec 12
Bayley Provides Injury Update: "Better Be Ready."
Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So [...]
Dec 12 - Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So [...]
Dec 12
NJPW World Tag League Night Eleven Results
NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryo[...]
Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryo[...]
Dec 12
Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come
Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It ci[...]
Dec 12 - Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It ci[...]
Dec 12
Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More
Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the me[...]
Dec 12 - Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the me[...]
Dec 12
On This Day [12/12]: WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993
On this day back in 1993, WWF brought an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The card for the event is as follows (courtesy of the WWF Wrestling Challeng[...]
Dec 12 - On this day back in 1993, WWF brought an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The card for the event is as follows (courtesy of the WWF Wrestling Challeng[...]
Dec 12
WWE Live Event Results (12/11/2021) - Saginaw, MI
WWE held a live event this past Saturday night from Sanigaw, Michigan. The results are as follows. * Bianca Belair def. Doudrop * Finn Balor def.[...]
Dec 12 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night from Sanigaw, Michigan. The results are as follows. * Bianca Belair def. Doudrop * Finn Balor def.[...]
Dec 12
HOG For The Glory Results
House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Ki[...]
Dec 12 - House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Ki[...]
Dec 12
NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Are Now Official
The NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament now has it's finals. It is being reported by Fightful that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will go up agains[...]
Dec 12 - The NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament now has it's finals. It is being reported by Fightful that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will go up agains[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π