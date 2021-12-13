Jimmy Rave Passes Away, Age 39

It has unfortunately been announced by Bill Behrens of Show Business Inc. that independent wrestler Jimmy Rave has sadly passed away at the age of 39.

The announcement is below.

“James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39. James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career, which started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the “Rock and Rave Infection”… Outside of wrestling, he held the position of Director of the Bartow, County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years. James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm, and, later, both of his legs. James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, and parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in the Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert. RIP, James Michael Guffey, 12/8/82 – 12/12/21″

The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and went on earlier this year to have a double leg amputation.

Following surgery at the time he tweeted:

"Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel Shows often due to this condition. I don't know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid. Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried ... I really did."

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Rave's family and friends.