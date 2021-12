“It’s been pretty hard, especially just being thrown to the fishes almost, being thrown to the sharks. It’s a sink or swim. I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job swimming right now. Darius has been kind of my coach behind the scenes and been helping me out an amazing amount. Although it’s a bad situation, we’re making a good deal out of it. I’ve trained tag my whole career, and I came in as a tag. It’s always been me and Darius since I started this, so it was definitely a weird feeling being in a different division."

During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight.

Dante Martin On Being Thrust Into AEW Singles Division

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0

STARDOM Match Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

Pete Dunne On His Wrestling Style, NXT UK Stars & Who He Wants To Face

Chaos At Indy Event - Wrestler Stabs Referee In The Head, Requires Hospital Treatment

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Bobby Lashley and More

Austin Theory Says He Wants To Retire John Cena At WrestleMania

WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Marries A McMahon (Just Not Those Ones)

Adam Cole On Kyle O'Reilly Possibly Coming To AEW

Sarray Announces Return To United States Is Coming

Xia Li Recalls Sister Crying Over Her Debut Vignette

On This Day [12/12]: WCW Saturday Night 1992

Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure

Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT

Bayley Provides Injury Update: "Better Be Ready."

NJPW World Tag League Night Eleven Results

Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come

Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More

On This Day [12/12]: WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993

WWE Live Event Results (12/11/2021) - Saginaw, MI

HOG For The Glory Results

NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Are Now Official

Seven Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode

JBL Discusses His Respect For The Undertaker And A Young John Cena

