Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 13, 2021
Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0.
“Myself watching the product, and it’s no disrespect to anyone that’s on 2.0, but that is not where I would want to be if that was the direction.”
“It’s never good to lose a job but I don’t think I’d fit in there anyway. I do think I had a lot that could have been done RAW & SmackDown-wise. All us guys and girls that get into the wrestling business want to be at a WrestleMania or a Royal Rumble, and I didn’t get to do those things”
Jonah recalled his firing from WWE.
“I didn’t have any emotion of sadness or being upset, which a lot of people do when they get released.”
“That’s the instinct that you go to and of course you should. But I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my professional wrestling career where I’ve had things like this happen before where I was told, ‘no’ and that was it. But this time around, I was more angry because I’d worked so hard through NXT and believed in the black and gold brand.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72740/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 13
Dec 13 - During an interview with Jon Alba, AEW star Dante Martin spoke about having to become a singles wrestler after finding success in Top Flight. &ldqu[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0. “Myself watchi[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - NJPW has announced STARDOM's involvement with Wrestle Kingdom 16, with night two seeing a lottery-booked tag match with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani t[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style. “I started wrestling when I was 12 [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Car[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Here is what’s o[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media. DDP married his girl[...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - During AEW's panel at C2E2, Adam Cole spoke about the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly joining AEW. “So this is the honest to God’s truth, [...]
Dec 13
Dec 13 - Following her brief hiatus from WWE NXT, Sarray has announced that she is making a return to the US. The star took to Twitter to post about it, which[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - During an interview with ScreenRant, Xia Li spoke about how her sister cried upon seeing her debut vignette for WWE. "I remember I showed my sister[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - On this day in 1992, WCW brought an episode of WCW Saturday Night. You can watch it below. [...]
Dec 12 Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12 - Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contra[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestlin[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So [...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryo[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It ci[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the me[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - On this day back in 1993, WWF brought an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The card for the event is as follows (courtesy of the WWF Wrestling Challeng[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night from Sanigaw, Michigan. The results are as follows. * Bianca Belair def. Doudrop * Finn Balor def.[...]
Dec 12 HOG For The Glory Results House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Ki[...]
Dec 12 - House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Ki[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - The NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament now has it's finals. It is being reported by Fightful that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will go up agains[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs.[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently discussed his respect for The Undertaker during an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. “Th[...]
Dec 12
Dec 12 - Roman Reigns did not appear on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles. It was explained by Paul Heyman that Reigns was on the I[...]