Jonah (Bronson Reed) Doesn't Like The Creative Direction of WWE NXT 2.0

“That’s the instinct that you go to and of course you should. But I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my professional wrestling career where I’ve had things like this happen before where I was told, ‘no’ and that was it. But this time around, I was more angry because I’d worked so hard through NXT and believed in the black and gold brand.”

“I didn’t have any emotion of sadness or being upset, which a lot of people do when they get released.”

“It’s never good to lose a job but I don’t think I’d fit in there anyway. I do think I had a lot that could have been done RAW & SmackDown-wise. All us guys and girls that get into the wrestling business want to be at a WrestleMania or a Royal Rumble, and I didn’t get to do those things”

“Myself watching the product, and it’s no disrespect to anyone that’s on 2.0, but that is not where I would want to be if that was the direction.”

Former WWE NXT star Jonah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about the recently rebranded WWE NXT 2.0.

