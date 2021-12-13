Pete Dunne On His Wrestling Style, NXT UK Stars & Who He Wants To Face

During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Pete Dunne spoke about his wrestling style.

“I started wrestling when I was 12 years old, I was a fan of AJ Styles, people like that who were flying around the ring. Originally that’s what I wanted to do but I realized pretty quickly I was just pretty average when it comes to that stuff and I needed to find a niche that really suited me. Also leaning into the fact that I am British, if I could take an element of what made British wrestlers in the past successful, mixed that with the style of wrestling I really enjoyed at the time and just things I’ve picked up travelling around the world.”

Dunne also spoke about which WWE NXT UK stars he believes are future breakout stars.

“One that I think that a lot of people that follow NXT UK would say would be A-Kid. Somebody that I saw, I wrestled him originally in the UK years ago and he’s just not the same person. I remember going out to Spain a couple years later and wrestling him and being shocked at what had happened, he was a completely different performer. The transition was crazy, the level he was at to where he is now is unrecognizable. I’m not sure I’ve seen anybody improve at that level, his in-ring stuff is so slick and all that and even outside of that you can see him growing in confidence. “The way he talks, the way he walks around in his entrance, everything is just… you can really see him becoming a WWE superstar and he’s stood in that transition. I think there’s still more to come from him. The other answer that people wouldn’t expect is Wild Boar. He’s somebody I grew up with wrestling and I don’t think people fully know how good he is and I think he’s someone who is pretty untapped. There’s so much more to come from him.

