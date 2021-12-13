Chaos At Indy Event - Wrestler Stabs Referee In The Head, Requires Hospital Treatment

Independent wrestler "Hannibal" (Devon Nicholson) has been accused of allegedly stabbing referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match against Carly Colon, better known as former WWE Superstar Carlito.

Nicholson reportedly went off script and attacked Deltoro with the referee suffering a torn artery in his head which required a trip to the hospital.

Another referee has reportedly accused Kevin Sullivan of telling him to "kayfabe the cops" to "protect the business" and that "everything that happens is a work."

I’m not about "Cancel Culture", but promotions need to STOP booking "Hannibal", AKA "Blood Hunter". There’s been numerous accusations of sexual harassment & several incidents of him legit injuring people. He’s a reckless liability that’s all about himself & getting YouTube views. pic.twitter.com/AfB2hc5LiF — The Slop Drop (@TheSlopDrop1) December 12, 2021

Deltoro issued this statement on Twitter:

"Recovering at home, still a big fuzzy and pain, yes lots of pain. But I’ll live. Thanks you all for out pouring of love and support. I am a firm believer that if you put good out into the world, good will return to you #downbutnotout."